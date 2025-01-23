R-Day Parade: UP Tableau Spotlights ‘Maha Kumbh’, Features Replica Of ‘Amrit Kalash’ At The Forefront

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow/New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) This year, the Uttar Pradesh tableau on Kartavya Path will showcase the theme "Maha Kumbh 2025: Golden India-Heritage and Development."

It will celebrate the Maha Kumbh, a UNESCO-recognised event, depicting the divine spectacle at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati in Prayagraj, the largest gathering of humanity on Earth.

Maha Kumbh 2025, one of the most significant global events, represents a confluence of spirituality, heritage, development, and digital progress. This theme is central to the tableau's design.

At its forefront stands a grand, forward-leaning replica of the 'Amrit Kalash,' symbolising the flow of divine nectar (Amritdhara). Surrounding it, scenes of saints and sages blowing conches, meditating, and sipping holy water, along with devotees taking ritualistic dips at the confluence, bring to life the spiritual essence of the event. Visitors from across the globe will witness this unprecedented gathering under the leadership of the Yogi Adityanath government.

The tableau's trailer panel will showcase murals and LED screens portraying Akharas and devotees participating in the Amrit Snan (royal bath). The centrepiece of the tableau will depict the mythological tale of Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), emphasising Maha Kumbh's historical and spiritual significance.

The rear section will feature representations of the 14 divine treasures (ratnas) that emerged from the churning, including Halahal poison, Kamdhenu cow, Uchhai Shrava horse, Airavat elephant, Kaustubh Mani, Kalpavriksha, Rambha Apsara, Lakshmi, Varuni, the Moon, Parijat tree, Shankh, Dhanvantari, and Amrit (nectar).

Additionally, the tableau will highlight the advanced technology, management, and digitisation being employed for the organisation of Maha Kumbh 2025.

A prominent feature will be the high-tech Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), exemplifying crowd management and security excellence.

The LIVE visuals of the Akhara processions for the Maha Kumbh festival bath will also be broadcast via LED screens, adding a dynamic and immersive dimension to the presentation.