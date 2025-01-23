Trump's China Trade War Plan Keeps Markets Guessing

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Your move, President Xi. This may be the key message from Donald Trump's surprising reversal on massive“day one” tariffs on China.

The reprieve Trump appears to have granted Asia's biggest is one Xi Jinping's Communist Party surely didn't see coming. For weeks now, Trump and the gang of anti-China advisers he's named to his new administration promised immediate 60% tariffs as the centerpiece of a“shock-and-awe” trade war.

Not so fast, it turns out. Taxes on Chinese goods are notably absent from the tsunami of first-week executive orders. When pressed, Trump even lowered his sights. Whereas Canada and Mexico face 25% levies by February 1, China might suffer a mere 10%.

Odds are, this is Trump's way of cajoling Xi to the negotiating table for a giant Group of Two trade deal . To be sure, slow-walking China tariffs are aimed partly at the stock market.

Though Trump couldn't care less about legalities, norms or diplomatic etiquette, he cares a great deal about Wall Street. Headlines about equities tumbling this week are the last thing the new US president wants.

Yet Trump is still spoiling for an epic clash with China, particularly once he realizes that Xi isn't Shinzo Abe.

Beginning in December 2012, Japanese Prime Minister Abe pledged to revitalize an economy fast being eclipsed by China. In the years that followed, Abe empowered the Bank of Japan to push its ultraloose policies into uncharted territory and took steps to strengthen corporate governance.

Then came the Trump 1.0 era, threatening trade wars the likes of which Asia had never seen. Immediately, Abe snapped to attention to attempt to shield Asia's No. 2 economy from Trump's tariffs.

Following Trump's shock election win in November 2016, Abe made a beeline for New York. He was the first world leader to visit Trump Tower to congratulate the man.

Abe did more than that, vouching for the“America First” president in gushing terms.“I am convinced Mr. Trump is a leader in whom I can have great confidence” and“a relationship of trust,” Abe told reporters that day.

In the months and years that followed, Abe made a global splash wining and dining with Trump's first White House team - including at Trump's Florida golf club. On top of heaping praise, Abe gifted him pricy golf gear, including a US$3,755 driver, among other fancy gifts.

Abe was feted as a geopolitical Trump whisperer, credited for protecting Japan from the worst of the trade war. One way Abe tamed Trump was acquiescing to a bilateral trade deal in 2019. Abe's real success was in running out the clock on Trump 1.0. By slow-walking on negotiations, Tokyo managed to achieve a“draw” between the two nations.

At the end of the process, Japan effectively agreed to the same market-opening steps it had under the Barack Obama-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) pact that Trump scrapped.

Team Abe distracted Trump with greater market access for US beef, pork, and wheat exporters. But the deal pointedly didn't include automotive goods. Tokyo rejoiced.

“With typical hyperbole, President Trump declared the deal phenomenal,” notes Matthew Goodman, who at the time led economic policy for the Center for Strategic and International Studies.“But once again, President Trump ... settled for a minimalist deal.”

Can Xi pull off a similar rearranging-of-the-deckchairs US trade deal? The question is whether Xi's party will even bother.