Director Sudha Kongara’S Film With Sivakarthikeyan Titled ‘Parasakthi’?

Chennai, Jan 23 (IANS) If rumours doing the rounds in the are to be believed, director Sudha Kongara's much-awaited with Sivakarthikeyan has been titled 'Parasakthi'.

.Although there has been no official confirmation in this regard, sources in the industry claim that 'Parasakthi' will be the title of the film that is being tentatively referred to as #SK25.

Social is abuzz with rumours that a title announcement teaser with a duration of one minute and 50 seconds has now been readied by the team for release.

It may be recalled that Sivakarthikeyan had only recently disclosed that actor Jayam Ravi plays the antagonist in this period film.

During the course of a video interview to a publication, Sivakarthikeyan had said, "We have started shooting for the film. The promo shoot happened two days ago and we are continuing to shoot. It is a period drama which will be on a big scale. In fact, it will be on a bigger scale."

The actor had gone on to inform that the film would feature actors Sreeleela and Atharvaa in pivotal roles. G V Prakash has scored the music for this film which has cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran.

While talking about Jayam Ravi being a part of the film, Sivakarthikeyan had said, "The exciting part is Jayam Ravi sir is, I shouldn't call him villain. He is doing the antagonist character. It is a very, very strong character and I was very happy when he said 'yes' to it. That is because I have seen his films when I was in college. That is when he got into films and he is senior to me. I have enjoyed so many films of his and I am going to act with him. We are going to fight with each other. It is going to be really exciting."

Talking about director Sudha Kongara's working style, Sivakarthikeyan had said, "Sudha ma'am is very meticulous. She prepares everything. So, we don't have to ask any question. She is always on high energy. We are shooting at many locations and it is quite a tough film also for the entire team."