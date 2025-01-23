Biden's Letter To Trump Revealed: Wishing God's Blessing And Guidance

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Donald Trump, the President of the United States, released a letter written by Joe Biden, the former president, during the final hours of Biden's tenure in the White House.

Writing a letter from the outgoing president to the incoming president is a long-standing tradition, and Joe Biden followed this custom by writing a letter to Donald Trump.

Fox News reported on Wednesday, January 22, that in the letter, Biden wished success to and his family.

In the letter, Biden addressed Trump as“Dear President Trump” and“May God Bless and guide you.”

The letter also stated,“As I say farewell to this sacred office, I wish the best for you and your family in the next four years.”

“May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding,” the letter stated.

Biden wrote that“the people of America and the world look to this house (the White House) as a source of stability amidst the inevitable storms of history.”

The date on the letter shows that Joe Biden wrote it during the final hours of his time in the White House and placed it in one of the special drawers of the presidential desk.

The tradition of the outgoing president writing a letter to their successor symbolizes a peaceful transition of power and a gesture of goodwill. Despite the political differences, such moments serve as a reminder of the continuity of democracy and the importance of unity in leadership.

This letter also reflects Biden's acknowledgment of the historical significance of the White House and the role it plays in maintaining stability not just in the United States, but globally. It remains to be seen how the messages of goodwill will impact the future relations between the two leaders.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram