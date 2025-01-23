Protecting Creativity With Trust And Innovation: PACE Anti-Piracy Turns 40 At NAMM 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PACE Anti-Piracy celebrates its 40th anniversary at The NAMM Show alongside several anniversary milestones for its iLok, JUCE, and ADC brands.

The iLok License Delivery App for Shopify now enables publishers to offer recurring subscriptions.

The Developer returns to Bristol UK and online, 10-12 November, 2025.

PACE Anti-Piracy celebrates 40 years at NAMM 2025, unveiling new anti-tamper tools, iLok Shopify app updates, JUCE features, and ADC25 Bristol UK. Booth 15111.

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PACE Anti-Piracy Inc., a pioneer in secure license management and anti-tamper technologies, celebrates its 40th anniversary at The NAMM Show alongside several anniversary milestones for its iLok, JUCE , and ADC brands. Visit booth 15111 to discover PACE's latest advancements, reshaping the landscape of software protection and license distribution.Explore the future of anti-piracy solutions and witness the unveiling of innovative products designed to empower software publishers. The NAMM 2025 exhibition marks a pivotal moment for PACE, as it introduces a suite of new software security offerings that promise to redefine industry standards. With 12 million users, over 250 million licenses issued, and security for more than 20,000 products, PACE continues to lead the charge in protecting revenue for its publishers.iLok License Delivery App for Shopify Adds Subscription SupportThe iLok License Delivery App for Shopify now supports subscriptions, offering software publishers a secure and efficient way to deliver licenses and increase sales. This integration enables publishers to offer recurring subscriptions, delivering licenses directly to customers' iLok accounts without activation codes or complicated processes.Powered by the trusted iLok Licensing platform with over 12 million users, the app simplifies license management and enhances customer satisfaction. Publishers can also choose to integrate PACE's Fusion Security for an added layer of software protection. Quick to install and easy to use, it's an ideal solution for subscription-based models. Learn more at .Learn more about how to protect your software and distribute iLok licensing using Shopify at NAMM booth 15111.JUCE 8 Now Shipping With Exciting New Feature AnnouncementsJUCE has long been a trusted choice for developers creating audio plugins, virtual instruments, and complex audio software. Its robust toolkit powers some of the most popular audio products in the industry. Building on the success of the recent 8.0 launch, JUCE is thrilled to announce upcoming features including support for MIDI 2.0 devices, Windows Arm, and TextEditor and Direct2D improvements, further solidifying JUCE as the go-to toolkit for audio software developers.Learn more about how to build your own audio and MIDI plug-ins with JUCE on Friday, January 24 from 1:00PM - 1:30PM at the MIDI Association Booth 10302 (Hall A). JUCE will also be giving presentations and offering developer office hours at NAMM booth 15111.Silver Sponsor at the 40th Annual NAMM TEC AwardsPACE Anti-Piracy proudly returns as a Silver Sponsor at the prestigious 40th Annual NAMM TEC Awards, celebrating both PACE and the TEC Awards 40th anniversary. Acknowledging the substantial reliance of software and plugin nominees on PACE's Fusion Security and iLok Licensing Platforms, and JUCE products, vital for safeguarding intellectual property within the community, this sponsorship amplifies our unwavering support for innovative developers. Join us on Thursday, January 23, as we celebrate the 40th Annual NAMM TEC Awards, recognizing and championing the vibrant spirit of our community.Save the Date for ADC25 in Bristol, UKMark your calendars for the 10th Audio Developer Conference (ADC) on November 10-12th, 2025, in Bristol, UK. ADC25 will be a hybrid conference, offering both in-person and online experiences. Attendees can look forward to engaging sessions, networking opportunities, and the latest insights in audio development. Subscribe to the ADC newsletter to be the first to know about our call for papers, ticket sales, and sponsorship opportunities. newsletter/Meet PACE's experts at NAMM booth 15111 for live demos, in-depth insights, and one-on-one discussions on how our solutions can enhance your software security or visit our website at .About PACE Anti-Piracy Inc.Since 1985, PACE Anti-Piracy Inc. has been an innovator in delivering easy-to-use robust protection products and flexible licensing solutions to software publishers worldwide. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with global satellite offices, PACE has a diverse portfolio of established brands including iLok, JUCE, White-box Works, Fusion, and ADC (Audio Developers Conference). Trusted by thousands of software publishers globally, PACE's impact is significant. With 10 million users, over 200 million licenses issued, support for hundreds of developers, and security for more than 20,000 products, PACE is expanding into new markets while remaining committed to fortifying the digital realm against piracy.For media inquiries, please contact:Bobby Lombardi...

Bobby J Lombardi

PACE Anti-Piracy

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.