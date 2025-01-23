Body Of Newborn Found Near Islamia College In Srinagar
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – In a tragic incident, the body of a newborn was found lying near the graveyard adjacent to Islamia College in Srinagar on Thursday, officials said.
An official said that Police immediately reached the scene upon receiving information about the distressing incident.
The newborn's body was shifted to SMHS Hospital for medico-legal formalities, as part of the investigation, he said, as per news agency Kashmir DOT Com .
Police have assured that a thorough inquiry will be conducted to determine the cause of death and identify those responsible.
