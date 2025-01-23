Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Announces India Tour Of CRF450 Rally To Showcase Excellence In Motorsports

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 22 January 2025: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is thrilled to announce the India tour of the CRF450 Rally, the ultimate off-road machine & Team Honda Racing Corporation's weapon of choice for the legendary Dakar Rally. The CRF450 Rally will be on display at Honda BigWing Topline dealerships and Adventure Camps across India, giving enthusiasts and motorsports fans a unique opportunity to experience Honda's championship-winning spirit up close.



As Honda embarks on this India tour, the company reaffirms its commitment to motorsports and its pursuit of excellence. The Honda CRF450 Rally, a champion born for the toughest terrains, will traverse key cities in India, including Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Indore, and Gurugram. The tour will take place from January 2025 to March 2025, and it is aimed at igniting the spirit of adventure and performance that defines Honda's DNA.



Speaking about the announcement, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“We are delighted to bring the CRF450 Rally to India, a country with a growing passion for motorsports and adventure biking. With this tour, we aim to bring the essence of world-class rally racing closer to our customers, inspiring the next generation of motorsports enthusiasts. The CRF450 Rally is not just a motorcycle - it is a symbol of Honda's relentless pursuit of excellence and dominance in motorsports. We recently completed showcase in the city of joy, Kolkata, and received an overwhelming response from enthusiasts. This tour is our way of sharing Honda's Dakar-winning legacy with Indian enthusiasts and inspiring everyone to push boundaries and realize the power of dreams.”



The CRF450 Rally has been a symbol of Honda's engineering excellence, with a remarkable record of success in some of the world's most grueling rally events. Since its debut in 2013, the motorcycle has undergone continuous improvements based on valuable insights gained from rigorous competition. Most recently, Honda achieved a runner-up position at the prestigious 2025 Dakar Rally, reaffirming its leadership in global motorsports. There was a double celebration in Saudi Arabia with a second consecutive Dakar Rally double podium for Monster Energy Honda HRC as Tosha Schareina & Adrien Van Beveren took second and third place at the 47th edition of the world-famous motorsport event.



'The Dakar' has tested man and machine to the extreme since its inception in 1978. Honda's first victory came in 1986 on an NXR750, which was followed by three consecutive wins up to 1989. The Dakar has been won three times by Honda in Saudi Arabia. Ricky Brabec was victorious in 2020, giving Honda its first victory in 31 years. Kevin Benavides claimed top honours in 2021 and Brabec scooped his second victory at the Dakar in 2024 - where Monster Energy Honda Team's riders won eight out of the 13 stages. The World Rally Raid Championship sees competitors battle dunes, riverbeds, and navigational tests in a variety of countries including Abu Dhabi, Mexico, Argentina, and Morocco.



Honda has established itself as a powerhouse in motorsports since its debut at the Isle of Man TT races in 1959, driven by founder Soichiro Honda's vision to lead in technology. Over the decades, Honda has consistently participated in and triumphed across various motorcycle and automobile races globally. In 2024, Honda achieved significant victories, including winning the Dakar Rally and the Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Road Race. Despite challenges in MotoGP, Honda remains committed to enhancing its performance and competitiveness. In 2025, Honda will continue its legacy of excellence, with a focus on innovation and sustainability, striving for victories in major championships and supporting its riders and drivers in their pursuit of success.

