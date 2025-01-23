Saudi Crown Prince To Trump: Saudi Arabia Keen On Expanding USD Multi-Bln Investment

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- Saudi and Prime Mohammad bin Salman congratulated Donald for taking the constitutional oath as Presudent of the US.

Prince Mohammad, in a phone call with Trump, conveyed greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and discussed bilateral cooperation to achieve peace, security and stability in the Middle East, as well as countering terrorism, the foreign said in a statement Thursday.

Prince Mohammad, it said, said he was confident Trump would create a prosperous to which Saudi Arabia could contribute.

Saudi Arabia, he added, was keen on expanding investment and trade relations with the US in the coming four years with at least USD 600 billion.

Trump thanked the Saudi leadership and said he was looking forward to working closely with the Kingdom for the best mutual interest. (end)

