Zeno Group Tapped By AAFP To Inspire Gen Z Careers In Family Medicine

NEW YORK - The American Academy of Family Physicians has selected Zeno Group to lead a campaign aimed at encouraging Gen Z to pursue careers in family medicine.



Zeno will create a multichannel campaign to spotlight the benefits of family medicine, focusing on its holistic care model, broad scope, and the meaningful, long-term relationships physicians develop with their patients.



The initiative aims to inspire a new generation to address the nation's growing demand for primary care while showcasing the role family plays in improving community wellbeing.



The effort is a new one for the AAFP that comes as the US faces a looming shortage of more than 40,000 primary care physicians by 2036, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.



“Family physicians are remarkable individuals who answer a very special calling to serve their communities,” said Rebecca Fuller Beeler, AAFP's VP of integrated marketing communications.“Reaching the next generation of family physicians requires a partner who can capture the spirit of family medicine and what prompts medical students to answer that specific calling. Zeno brought expertise, creativity, and enthusiasm, demonstrating a deep connection with the work.”

