Fiber Connect Council MENA Conference 2025 Showcases Region's AI Infrastructure Advancement

Industry Leaders and Regulators Chart Course for Next-Generation Fiber Networks

DUBAI, UAE, 22 January 2025 – The 14th annual Fiber Connect Council MENA Conference and Exhibition concluded today, highlighting the MENA region's rapid advancement in AI-enabled fiber infrastructure. The event drew over 250 industry leaders, policymakers, and experts, showcasing the latest innovations in fiber optics and AI integration.

The conference's opening day featured a panel discussion on "Policy and Regulatory Affairs in MENA: Regulatory Role in AI Infrastructure," where key regulatory figures addressed the evolving landscape of AI infrastructure regulation.

Mr. Saif bin Ghelaita, Director of Technology Development Affairs at UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), emphasized the need for adaptive regulatory frameworks. "As we embrace AI technologies, our regulatory approach must evolve to support innovation while ensuring robust security measures. The UAE's experience shows that well-designed regulations can accelerate rather than hinder technological advancement."

Mr. Ahmed Al-Hasani, Member of the Board of Commissioners at Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) highlighted the importance of regional cooperation. "The cross-border nature of AI infrastructure demands harmonized regulatory approaches. We must work together to create standards that enable seamless integration while protecting national interests."

The technical program featured several high-impact sessions, including " Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and 5G Panorama," which explored the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities in accelerating digital transformation through advanced connectivity solutions.

Discussions highlighted the region's varying levels of FTTH adoption, with advanced economies like the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia leading with over 50% penetration rates.

"The MENA region presents a unique landscape of opportunities," noted Dr. Suleiman AlHedaithy, Managing Director at Middle East Fiber Cable Manufacturing Co. (MEFC) and former president of Fiber Connect Council MENA. "While some markets focus on service differentiation and ultra-high-speed connectivity, others are laying the groundwork for basic fiber infrastructure, creating diverse opportunities for innovation and investment."

Industry leaders emphasized how government initiatives are catalyzing digital transformation across the region. Strategic investments are enabling the adoption of AI, IoT, and cloud computing, while supporting efforts to bridge the urban-rural digital divide.

Dr. Ala'a Mousa, President of Fiber Connect Council MENA and CEO of Earthlink Iraq, highlighted the transformative potential of increased FTTH penetration. "Advanced economies are cementing their positions as global digital hubs, while emerging markets are leveraging fiber infrastructure to enable e-learning, telemedicine, and remote work opportunities. This digital inclusion is crucial for economic diversification across the region."

Leading technology providers including Earthlink, Huawei, Etisalat Group, Corning Incorporated, Emtelle, HFCL, Middle East Fiber Cable Manufacturing Co. (MEFC) and Nokia demonstrated cutting-edge solutions at the exhibition, featuring advanced fiber deployment technologies, AI-powered network management systems, and smart infrastructure solutions. The exhibition featured next-generation FTTH technologies, automated network maintenance systems, and integrated AI solutions for network optimization.

END







