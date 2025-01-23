Ambuja Cements and ACC celebrate grassroots leadership in Punjab with ‘Kaabil Sarpanch’ initiative

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22 January 2025: Ambuja Cements and ACC, the cement and building material companies of the diversified Adani Portfolio, have taken a key step in empowering rural leadership through the ‘Kaabil Sarpanch’ initiative. In partnership with MyFM, the programme celebrates the exceptional leadership of village sarpanches who work tirelessly to transform their communities across Punjab. This initiative aligns with Ambuja Cements’ and ACC’s vision for an empowered and progressive rural India.



The initiative reached 50 villages across Bathinda, Sangrur, Mansa, and Barnala districts, evaluating parameters like infrastructure, cleanliness, essential services, and community happiness. Among these, 13 sarpanches stood out for their exceptional leadership. Their efforts included initiatives to improve village amenities, promote health awareness, and foster unity.



Ambuja Cements and ACC engaged directly with these villages through activities designed to promote sustainable living and health, including a ‘nukkad natak’ (street play) addressing substance abuse, fostering stronger community bonds in the process.



In one inspiring example, a Sarpanch from Sangrur spearheaded a waste management project, ensuring a cleaner environment and healthier lives for residents. Such stories underscore the transformative power of grassroots leadership. The initiative concluded with a grand felicitation ceremony in Amritsar, where the selected sarpanches were honoured for their transformative contributions.



Through initiatives such as ‘Kaabil Sarpanch,’ Ambuja Cements and ACC reaffirm their commitment to strengthening rural India by recognising and nurturing its leaders. The Companies envision a future where every village is empowered to thrive and contribute to the nation’s progress.









