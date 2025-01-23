Abu Dhabi Embarks On Dhs13bn AI-Integrated Government Transformation

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Abu Dhabi has unveiled the“Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027,” a comprehensive plan to establish the emirate as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven governance. Spearheaded by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), the strategy entails an of Dhs13 billion over the next three years to foster innovation and accelerate adoption across government operations.

Central to this initiative is the ambition to become the world's first fully AI-native government by 2027, integrating AI across all digital services. The strategy outlines the deployment of over 200 innovative AI solutions aimed at enhancing public service delivery and optimizing governmental processes. This move is expected to contribute more than Dhs24 billion to Abu Dhabi's gross domestic product (GDP) by 2027 and create over 5,000 new jobs, aligning with the emirate's economic diversification and Emiratisation efforts.

A significant component of the strategy is the"AI for All" program, designed to equip citizens with the necessary skills to leverage AI applications effectively. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to inclusive technological advancement, ensuring that the benefits of AI integration are accessible to the entire population. The strategy also emphasizes the development of a robust digital infrastructure, aiming for 100% adoption of sovereign cloud computing for government operations and the complete digitization and automation of processes. This includes the creation of a unified digital enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. His Excellency Ahmed Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the DGE, stated,"The Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027 reflects our leadership's vision of being an AI-native government, seamlessly integrating AI across all government systems for a future that is proactive, agile, and fully technology-enabled." He added that incorporating AI, cloud technologies, and data-driven insights will transform public service delivery, optimize government operations, and drive sustainable economic growth. This strategic move builds upon more than a decade of digital evolution in Abu Dhabi, transitioning from e-government to smart services, and now to AI-powered governance. Recent initiatives, such as the third evolution of the TAMM platform (TAMM 3.0) and the Abu Dhabi Program for Effortless Customer Experience, lay the foundation for next-generation digital solutions rooted in AI, sustainability, cloud computing, and data analytics. The government's commitment to cybersecurity is also evident, with plans to develop comprehensive digital guidelines and frameworks to maintain the highest standards of security. This proactive approach aims to prepare the emirate for future technological challenges and ensure the integrity of its digital infrastructure.