Aon Forecasts 11.1 Percent Increase In Employee Medical Plan Costs For Businesses In Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – OutReach Newswire – 22 January 2025 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has released its 2025 Global Medical Trend Rates Report . The report forecasts a projected 11.1 percent rise in the Asia Pacific region (APAC), which is higher than the global projected increase for 2024 of 9.7 percent, which represented the highest increase forecasted in 10 years.

Trend rate figures represent the percentage increase in medical plan costs per employee – both insured and self-insured. Knowing estimated costs in advance can help organisations budget and adjust their benefits philosophy in response, ensuring programs are sustainable.

This year's report projects APAC will experience the second highest year-over-year trend rate increase after the Middle East and Africa, which has the highest trend rate of any region at 15.5 percent.

Forecasted Medical Trend Rate from 2024 to 2025 2024 2025 Asia Pacific 9.7% 11.1% Global 10.1% 10.0% Europe 10.4% 8.9% North America 7.6% 8.8% Latin America and Caribbean 11.7% 10.7% Middle East and Africa 15.1% 15.5%

“The biggest rise in medical utilisation and inflation are now behind us in APAC, but recovery in insurer profitability is expected to keep medical trend rates in the double digits for 2025 and 2026,” said Alan Oates, head of global benefits for Asia Pacific at Aon.

“The high medical trend rate can also be attributed to a higher incidence of cancer and chronic conditions than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Managing the impact of medical inflation therefore should be a top priority for all southeast Asia markets and especially important in New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Thailand and Vietnam, which are seeing 50 to over 100 percent increases compared to last year,” Oates explained.

The survey further revealed that prescription and specialty medications, including weight loss medication, innovations in medical technology, and geopolitical factors, are significantly impacting medical trend rates in APAC and around the world. In addition, support for emotional health as the fastest-growing claim in Aon's APAC client portfolio, wellbeing initiatives designed to mitigate stress, along with other plan enhancements, are also contributing to the double-digit medical trend.

“Although most insurers are still raising premiums, we are seeing a slight drop in some markets where risk appetites are returning among insurance providers that were quick to take corrective measures in previous renewal periods. As these insurance providers can now offer competitive pricing terms, we are encouraging clients to test the market as there is increasing value in doing so,” said Marina Sukhikh, professional services industry practice leader, global benefits for Asia Pacific at Aon.