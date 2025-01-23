Barrier-Free Space For War Veterans: Mod Reconstructs 10 Hospitals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense has reconstructed 10 medical facilities in order to create a barrier-free space for the military.

That's according to the MoD press service, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that last year, 10 medical facilities in nine cities underwent reconstruction that included renovation of medical buildings, creation of barrier-free space in the premises, installation of modern elevator systems, etc.

“Our task is to do everything possible so that every serviceman who seeks help from the institutions of the Ministry of Defense receives it in a convenient setting. This is more than about accessibility. This is about dignity, equal opportunities, and respect for our defenders,” said Deputy Minister of Defense Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk.

This initiative will help improve quality medical services for military service members, the ministry emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to theDeputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister for Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba, this year, routes with convenient entrances and approaches, transport, stops, sidewalks, and public spaces will be created in 12 Ukrainian cities within the framework of the "Traffic Without Barriers" project.