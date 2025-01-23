Snakebit UN: What Happens After The US Leaves The WHO?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Donald Trump's plan to withdraw the United States from the World Organization (WHO) has been met with dismay in the public health field. Some have called one of the US president's first executive orders“a grave error” and“absolutely bad news .”

The WHO is a United Nations agency that aims to expand universal health coverage, coordinates responses to health emergencies such as pandemics, and has a broad focus on healthy lives. It does not have the power to enforce health policy but influences policy worldwide, especially in low-income countries.

The WHO plays an essential coordinating role in surveillance, response and policy for infectious and non-infectious diseases. In fact, infectious diseases have the most pressing need for global coordination.

Unlike non-communicable diseases, infections can spread rapidly from one country to another, just as Covid spread to cause a pandemic.

T. Schneider/Shutterstock

We have much to thank the WHO for, including the eradication of smallpox , a feat which could not have been achieved without global coordination and leadership. It has also played a leading role in control of polio and HIV.

Why does the US want to withdraw?

The reasons for withdrawing include:

The executive order also cites the disproportionately higher payments the US makes to the WHO compared to China . In 2024-25 , the US contributed 22% of the organization's mandatory funding from member states compared to about 15% for China.

President Trump initiated withdrawal from the WHO over similar concerns in 2020. But this was reversed by President Biden in 2021.

What happens next?

The withdrawal may take a year to come into effect, and may need approval by the US Congress. How this will play out is unclear, but it seems likely the WHO will lose US funding.