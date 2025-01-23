Rajpal Yadav Makes Startling Revelation After Receiving Death Threats From Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Rajpal Yadav has issued a statement following reports that he received death threats from Pakistan.

Comedian Kapil Sharma, Rajpal, choreographer Remo D'Souza, and actor-singer Sugandha Mishra are reportedly among those who received threats. An FIR has been filed in Mumbai, and a case has been registered at the Amboli Station in Mumbai based on a complaint filed by Yadav.

In his statement, Rajpal Yadav clarified that he had already informed both the cybercrime department and the police about the threats and had refrained from speaking further on the matter.

The actor stated,“I have informed both the cybercrime department and the police, and after that, I haven't spoken to anyone. In fact, it's not my job to talk about this incident when I don't know anything about it. I am an actor, and in acting, I try to entertain people of all ages, young and old, through my work. I don't want to say anything more than this. Whatever needs to be said about this matter, the agencies are capable of providing the information. I have shared the details I was aware of.”

According to the police, the threatening email was sent from Pakistan.

The message read,“We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you. We urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality.” The email was signed off by the sender using the name 'BISHNU.'

On December 14, 2024, Rajpal Yadav received the threatening email from an individual identifying himself as Bishnu, under the ID "Don." The message warned of an attack on Kapil Sharma and his team due to their show being sponsored by Salman Khan. This prompted swift action with Yadav's wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, filing a formal police complaint at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai.