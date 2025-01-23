Al Mana Holding, Food And Beverage Division Holds 2025 Annual Strategic Planning Convention

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Mana Holding, Food and Beverage division has held 2025 annual strategic planning convention

The 2025 annual strategic planning was held on January 19 and 20, 2025 at the Pullman hotel, west bay.

“In the presence of the Chief Executive Officer, Camille E. Aoun and all Heads of Departments, the objective of the event was to take a deep dive and unleash our strategic plans for 2025” said the marketing and communications manager, Sabrine Mansouri.

“These two fully packed days have not only brought higher alignment but also amplified the sense of ownership, partnership and team spirit by exercising great deal of positive vibes, energy and attitude”, added Sabrine Mansouri.

Al Mana Holding, Food and beverage division is a market leader with seven global brands in the portfolio such as Subway, Wendy's, Caribou, Cinnamon, Al Abdalla Chicken, Mooyah Burger and more than 60 operating branches across the state of Qatar.