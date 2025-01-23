Role Of Youth In Shaping Middle East Future Discussed In Davos

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Davos: QatarDebate Centre, a member of Qatar Foundation, Science and Community Development, organised a panel discussion in Davos, Switzerland, in collaboration with the Kurdistan House.

The panel themed around youth voices: shaping policy and the future of the Middle East, was intended to foster the role of youth in charting the future of the region and diplomatically, in addition to expanding the scope of cooperation between generations and institutions.

The event tackled the foremost challenges faced by the Middle East region and highlighted the importance of helping youth navigate the divisions faced by previous generations.

It focused on representing them in international forums by putting forward an innovative vision that supports regional partnership and contributes to achieving a sustainable future.

The panel discussion stressed the importance of investing in youth potential and promoting their presence in crafting international policies.

A host of experts and activists interested in global issues engaged in this panel, namely adviser in the office of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Bina Qardaghai, Doha Forum General Manager Maha Al Kuwari and youth representative of QatarDebate and special envoy for debates, Ahmed Al Nuaimi.

Qardaghai underscored that the Kurdistan Region of Iraq recognises the youths pivotal role as leaders of the future, stressing the need for dedicating platforms to them to amplify their voices and contribute to formulating policies that serve the peoples of the region.

For her part, Al Kuwari underlined that youth possess the essential potential and innovation to keep abreast of the rapid evolution in the world, highlighting the importance of investing in their vision to ensure a more inclusive and collaborative future.

Al Nuaimi highlighted that dialogue is an instrumental tool to overcome challenges faced by youth.

He considered the panel discussion as an opportunity for thinking and acting jointly to achieve a better future for the Middle East.

The panel wound up with several recommendations, foremost of which is enabling youth to actively engage in making positive changes in the region and building a more secure and stable future through a political management that supports an enduring vision in the areas of education and health.

The panellists underscored the importance of listening to the voices of youth in international forums and ensuring their engagement in economic and sociopolitical activities to achieve the intended goals.

QatarDebate Centre is diligently striving to boost dialogue and support youth to be fundamental actors in global issues so as to prepare a generation capable of navigating future challenges.