Aspire Academy Recognised For Students Safety

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspire Academy has achieved a significant milestone by earning recognition from ChildSafeguarding, affirming its steadfast dedication to safeguarding its students and fostering a secure and nurturing environment for their development.

This achievement underscores Aspire Academy's unwavering commitment to implementing the highest standards of child protection practices. As part of this initiative, 80 employees from the Education and Student Affairs Directorate successfully completed extensive training programme to qualify for this accreditation.

ChildSafeguarding is the first globally accessible child protection training platform tailored for adults in educational institutions.



CMU-Q fosters social entrepreneurship through 'Start for Good' contest Role of youth in shaping Middle East future discussed in Davos

Read Also

Its courses and bespoke eLearning solutions are designed to empower organisations worldwide with essential knowledge and tools to prioritize child safety.

Aspire Academy's efforts to elevate its child protection measures highlight its vision of being a safe and inspiring institution for learning and growth.

Commenting on the achievement, Aspire Academy School Principal, Jassem Al Jaber, stated,“The Academy places great emphasis on implementing the highest standards of child protection, driven by our commitment to providing a secure environment that parents and education community can trust. Raising awareness among staff about positive interactions with students and fostering a fair, safe, and balanced environment is of utmost importance to us.

To this end, we have collaborated with ChildSafeguarding, a platform specialising in child protection, to enhance awareness and education through two types of specialized and intensive training programmes.

Following their evaluation, we are proud to have been accredited as a safe educational institution for our student-athletes.”

Looking ahead, Aspire Academy plans to progress to the next phase of this prestigious recognition by extending training to additional staff members and introducing advanced training programs for educators.

This milestone reflects Aspire Academy's commitment to maintaining a unique, high-quality learning model that prioritises education and student welfare, ensuring students thrive securely in both academic and sports fields.