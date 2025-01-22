Housing Minister Explores Collaboration With Global Generator Firms To Boost Local Manufacturing Expertise

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) During his visit to France, Sherif El-Sherbiny, of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, met with key representatives from leading international generator companies, including the General Manager of Onspec Engineering and Contracting and the Regional Director of Rehlko (formerly Kohler) for Egypt and the Middle East. The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation to transfer expertise in electricity generator to Egypt.

El-Sherbiny highlighted that the meeting was part of ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of both current and future projects managed by the Ministry of Housing. He emphasized the potential of leveraging Rehlko's extensive experience in manufacturing electricity generators, a key supplier for water and wastewater treatment plant projects.

The Minister reiterated his commitment to advancing the state's vision of localizing industry, reducing import costs, and optimizing the development of infrastructure projects. He outlined how these collaborations could contribute to the growth of local manufacturing capabilities and improve the overall efficiency of the ministry's initiatives, including related works.

The discussions also covered Rehlko's comprehensive product range, which includes electricity generation units ranging from 1 kVA to 4,500 kVA. Specific focus was given to integrating emergency generation units into various projects under the Ministry of Housing and the New Urban Communities Authority, as well as those within the presidential Decent Life initiative.

A key aspect of the talks was the importance of training Egyptian technicians in the operation and maintenance of these units to ensure their long-term reliability and performance. El-Sherbiny stressed the critical role of local expertise in maintaining the efficiency and sustainability of these systems.

Rehlko is a global leader in electricity generation, with its manufacturing facility located in Brest, France.