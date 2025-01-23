(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Red Light Therapy on the Rise as UAE Residents Struggle with Sleep & Skincare, New Report Reveals







BON CHARGE's Global Red Light Therapy Trend Report reveals 67% of UAE residents struggle with sleep while 62% are dissatisfied with their skin's appearance

– BON CHARGE , a multi-award-winning global leader in premium wellness technology, reveals UAE findings from its inaugural Global Red Light Therapy Trend Report. The insights highlight the UAE's growing demand for at-home and easily accessible red light therapy solutions, proving the country as a global leader in science-backed wellness and beauty technology. The report reveals seven in ten (70%) of respondents in the UAE have tried red light therapy (RLT), with 30% using it monthly – far surpassing any other market surveyed, highlighting the UAE's leading adoption of this growing wellness trend.





Key findings show over half of UAE respondents struggle with sleep (67%) and are dissatisfied with their skin's condition (62%), and are actively seeking solutions to address these concerns. Additionally, 62% distrust skincare and beauty products without scientific backing, underscoring a preference for evidence-based wellness solutions.

According to the 2023 World Air Quality Report, the UAE has the 7th most polluted air in the world and naturally affects the skin, as the largest organ of the human body. As highlighted in the Global Red Light Therapy Trend Report, skincare is the primary driver for RLT adoption, with 28% using it for younger-looking skin, 24% to improve skin appearance, 22% for dull, tired skin, and 21% to address specific skin concerns. Amongst the RLT products, Face Masks and Face Wands are the most popular products among users, highlighting RLT's appeal as a portable, non-invasive solution that fits seamlessly into daily self-care routines.

The report also revealed RLT has broad appeal for multiple reasons and benefits across wellness, sleep, and recovery. 30% of respondents use RLT for muscle and joint relaxation, 22% for better sleep, and 14% to reduce the disruptive effects of blue light exposure.

“The UAE continues to establish itself as a global hub for longevity and wellness, with an impressive adoption of cutting-edge, science-backed solutions like red light therapy. These findings not only highlight the growing demand for non-invasive, at-home technologies that empower individuals to prioritize wellness anywhere, anytime but also show how innovative wellness solutions can help address skincare and sleep challenges,” shares

Setting new industry standards with its cutting-edge, evidence-based products available on one easy-to-access platform, BON CHARGE is on a mission to simplify wellness. The brand offers the world's widest range of premium, science-backed at-home solutions for beauty, sleep, recovery, and overall wellbeing-empowering individuals to proactively take charge of their wellness journeys anytime, anywhere.

This release of the report coincides with the brand's official launch in the UAE and KSA, marking its first entry into the GCC region. This milestone is complemented by a global brand refresh, spearheaded by Marco Niefer, former Global Creative Manager at Huda Beauty, reflecting BON CHARGE's commitment to improvement and innovation allowing it to deliver top of the line, science-back technology solutions that simplify wellness and empower individuals to prioritize their self-care.

As the UAE embraces advanced wellness solutions, BON CHARGE is primed to become a trusted wellness partner, shaping a more personalized and holistic future for beauty and overall wellbeing with its array of products across the region.

, commented on the expansion,“As consumers become increasingly interested in their overall wellness and regional demand for red light therapy solutions continues to grow, BON CHARGE is proud to play a pivotal role in this movement. Our brand refresh underscores our commitment to making wellness simpler by offering accessible and evidence-driven products that enhance beauty, sleep, and recovery, ultimately empowering individuals to take charge of their wellness from the comfort of their home.”

Access the BON CHARGE Global Red Light Therapy Trend Report here .

Watch the global brand video here .

For media all media enquiries, interview requests and the full report please contact: ....

Founded in 2017 by Katie and Andy Mant, BON CHARGE is setting new standards in simplifying wellness by offering the widest range of science-backed technology solutions to help individuals navigate their wellness journeys. The brand celebrates wellness as a continuous journey, honoring individuality and inspiring growth through community and shared knowledge. From sleep and recovery to beauty and mental well-being, BON CHARGE is a trusted partner in proactive self-care. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, every product is rooted in rigorous scientific research and designed to help individuals in achieving their wellness goals. For more information, visit boncharge .