Zelensky Meets PM, Thanks Qatar's Mediation Role
Date
1/22/2025 9:17:36 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, on the margins of the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. The meeting discussed co-operation ties between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, as well as developments in Ukraine and latest developments in Syria, in addition to a range of topics of shared interest. The Ukraine president expressed his appreciation to Qatar's efforts in reuniting Ukrainian children with their families in Ukraine as part of its continuous mediation to reunite families separated due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. (QNA)
