Andes Technology D45-SE Processor Achieves ISO 26262 ASIL-D Certification For Functional Safety

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HSINCHU, TAIWAN, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology, a leading provider of RISC-V processor cores, today announced that its D45-SE processor has successfully achieved ISO 26262 ASIL-D with the certification of SGS TÜV . This certification marks a significant achievement for Andes Technology, confirming that the D45-SE processor meets the highest automotive safety standards required for safety-critical applications in the automotive industry. The D45-SE processor is now qualified for use in the most mission-critical automotive systems.

Key Highlights:



ASIL-D Certification : The D45-SE processor is fully compliant with ISO 26262 series of standards including Parts 2, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9, and has achieved ASIL-D certification.

Certifi ed by SGS TÜV: The certification was granted following a rigorous evaluation process by SGS TÜV , a leading global provider of safety and quality certification services, ensuring that the D45-SE fully complies with the functional safety requirements of ISO 26262.

Ideal for Safety-Critical Systems : The processor is designed to support a wide range of automotive applications which require the highest level of safety, including chassis control, battery management system, and other mission-critical automotive electronics, where system failures can have severe safety consequences. Enhanced Safety for Automotive Systems : The D45-SE is designed with advanced functional safety features like ECC for memory protection; dual-core lockstep (DCLS), a real-time diagnostic safety circuit to enhance the diagnostic coverage; hardware stack protection; and bus protection to ensure the integrity of transactions on the bus. The processor operates reliably in safety-critical scenarios.

“We are proud to announce the ASIL-D certification of our D45-SE processor, which represents a significant milestone in Andes Technology's commitment to providing reliable and safe solutions for the automotive industry,” said Dr. Charlie Su, president and CTO of Andes Technology.“With the increasing complexity and safety requirements of modern automotive systems, our goal is to provide our customers a processor that not only delivers exceptional performance but also meets the most stringent functional safety requirements for today's complex automotive applications.”

As we continue to innovate in automotive safety, the D45-SE has garnered recognition from key players in the ecosystem. Here are some quotes from our valued partners:

BeanPod. “Congratulations to Andes Technology on obtaining the ISO 26262 ASIL-D functional certification for their D45-SE processor. As a global leader in RISC-V processor IP, Andes Technology continues to promote the application of RISC-V processors across various industries, including automotive. And as a provider of trustworthy and secure solutions, Beanpod Technology also continues to collaborate with Andes to advance the overall trustworthiness and security of software and hardware, ensuring that consumers can use intelligent connected terminal products with peace of mind,” said Daniel Zhang CEO of Beanpod Technology.

Cidana. “Consumer experiences are driving the evolution of In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems, a rapidly changing sector in the automotive industry. Cidana offers algorithms for the Andes D45-SE ISO 26262 ASIL-D compliant processors, featuring an Equalizer (EQ), Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems (AVAS), realistic engine sounds for EVs, and ambient lighting synchronization,” said Chinn Chin, the Chief Executive Officer of Cidana.“We are excited to partner with Andes and bring Cidana solutions to D45-SE as an ideal product choice for the fast-growing EV ecosystem.”



IAR. “IAR and Andes have built a strong partnership focused on advancing solutions for safety-critical applications. We congratulate Andes on achieving ISO 26262 ASIL-D Full Compliance certification for the Andes D45-SE processor, marking a significant milestone for RISC-V in the automotive sector,” said Rafael Taubinger, Global Product Marketing Manager at IAR.“With the IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V, Functional Safety edition, fully supporting the automotive-grade processor D45-SE, we are proud to continue our collaboration with Andes to help mutual customers achieve compliance and accelerate the development of safety-critical automotive applications.”

Lauterbach. “As the leading debug and trace tool supplier for the automotive industry and in the RISC-V ecosystem, it is a matter of course for us to support the Andes D45-SE processor right from the start,” says Nobert Weiss, Managing Director at Lauterbach GmbH.“Our TRACE32® tools have long been used in the automotive industry in the development of safety-critical applications up to ASIL-D and simplify certifications of embedded systems in accordance with ISO 26262 and other functional safety standards.”

LDRA. “LDRA provides top-tier software tools that automate code analysis and software testing to support the growing adoption of software-driven architecture and the RISC-V ecosystem," said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. "We are proud to collaborate with Andes in achieving ASIL-D certification for their D45-SE processor IP, delivering competitive value to the market. Our industry-leading tools and expertise simplify functional safety compliance, ensuring seamless integration and robust support for partners developing innovative, safety-critical, and security-critical solutions.”

Parasoft. “As an ecological partner of Andes Technology, we warmly congratulate Andes Technology on the successful launch of its functional safety RISC-V processor, AndesCore D45-SE, which has obtained ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level D (ASIL-D) certification. This milestone not only demonstrates Andes Technology's strong capabilities in technological innovation and functional safety, but also highlights its commitment to meeting the high safety standards of the automotive industry. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Andes Technology, jointly advancing automotive safety technology, and providing more reliable and intelligent solutions to clients worldwide.”

ResilTech. Francesco Rossi, Safety Solution Director of ResilTech, said,“This collaboration between ResilTech and Andes provides a powerful solution for developing and certifying safety-critical systems. By combining the ASIL-D certified Andes D45-SE processor with the ResilTech Software Test Library (STL), developers can confidently create embedded systems that meet the highest functional safety standards, ensuring the safety and reliability of systems in industries like automotive, medical, and industrial sectors.”

RT-Thread.“ Andes Technology's leading introduction of the AndesCoreTM D45-SE functional safety RISC-V processor marks a significant breakthrough for RISC-V in the automotive industry. The high safety standards of the D45-SE combined with the real-time capabilities of the ChengXuan vehicle control system will provide more reliable solutions for the automotive sector. Going forward, we will continue to deepen our cooperation, promoting the widespread adoption of RISC-V in the automotive industry to support the development of global intelligent driving and connected vehicle markets.”

Tasking. "TASKING is committed to delivering cutting-edge tools that enable the development of safety-critical systems," said Christoph Herzog, Chief Technology Officer, TASKING. "Supporting Andes D45-SE RISC-V ASIL-D certified processor aligns perfectly with our mission to provide robust, reliable, and efficient solutions that meet the highest functional safety standards in the industry." Zaya . "ZAYA are delighted to congratulate Andes Technology on the groundbreaking achievement of ASIL-D certification for the D45-SE processor. This milestone marks a significant step forward for the automotive industry, enabling the development of highly secure and reliable embedded systems”, said Murat Cakmak, CEO and Founder of ZAYA.“By integrating ZAYA's advanced security solutions, including secure operating systems and robust threat detection, into the AndeSentryTM framework, we enable the development of safer and more reliable vehicles, protecting critical systems and ensuring passenger safety.”

About Andes Technology

As a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International and a leader in commercial CPU IP, Andes Technology (TWSE: 6533 ; SIN: US03420C2089 ; ISIN: US03420C1099 ) is driving the global adoption of RISC-V. Andes' extensive RISC-V Processor IP portfolio spans from ultra-efficient 32-bit CPUs to high-performance 64-bit Out-of-Order multiprocessor coherent clusters.

With advanced vector processing, DSP capabilities, the powerful Andes Automated Custom Extension (ACE) framework, end-to-end AI hardware/software stack, ISO 26262 certification with full compliance, and a robust software ecosystem, Andes unlocks the full potential of RISC-V, empowering customers to accelerate innovation across AI, automotive, communications, consumer electronics, data centers, and mobile devices. Over 1 6 billion Andes-powered SoCs are driving innovations globally.

Discover more at and connect with Andes on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Bilibili and YouTube .

CONTACT: Hsiao-Ling Lin ...