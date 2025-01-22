Ulcerative Colitis Market Expected To Experience Major Growth By 2034, According To Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ulcerative Colitis Forecast

DelveInsight's Ulcerative Colitis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's“Ulcerative Colitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Ulcerative Colitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ulcerative Colitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Ulcerative Colitis Market Report:

.The Ulcerative Colitis market size was valued approximately USD 8,400 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In January 2025, Rise Therapeutics announced that the FDA has accepted its IND application to initiate a Phase 1 cancer trial for R-5780, making it the company's fourth clinical program. Ongoing studies for other products are targeting ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and type 1 diabetes.

.In December 2024, Celltrion announced that the FDA has approved STEQEYMA® (ustekinumab-stba), a biosimilar to STELARA® (ustekinumab), for subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion. This approval includes adult and pediatric patients with plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, as well as adult patients with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

.In December 2024, Accropeutics Inc. announced that the FDA has cleared its Phase II trial for AC-101, a RIPK2 inhibitor, to treat moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. The 12-week, multi-regional, randomized trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the treatment.

.In February 2024, The European Commission (EC) has approved VELSIPITY® (etrasimod) for marketing in the European Union to treat patients aged 16 and older with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). This decision comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended approval in December 2023. VELSIPITY was also approved by the U.S. FDA for adults with moderately to severely active UC in October 2023 and by Canada in January 2024.

.In 2023, the ulcerative colitis market size in the US was the largest among the 7MM, reaching approximately USD 5,900 million, with expectations for further growth by 2034.

.Emerging therapies such as obefazimod (Abivax), risankizumab (AbbVie/Boehringer Ingelheim), guselkumab (Janssen), and others are set to broaden the treatment options for ulcerative colitis.

.The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Ulcerative Colitis in the 7MM was approximately 3,114,000 in 2023 and is expected to rise throughout the forecast period.

.In 2023, the United States had the largest diagnosed prevalent ulcerative colitis population, representing approximately 47% of the total 7MM. Meanwhile, Germany and Japan each accounted for around 10% of the overall 7MM population share.

.Estimates indicate that in 2023, the diagnosed prevalent cases of Ulcerative Colitis in the EU4 and the UK were approximately 521,000 mild cases and 860,000 moderate to severe cases. These numbers are expected to rise during the forecast period.

.Key Ulcerative Colitis Companies: Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Arena Pharmaceuticals/Pfizer, Abivax, Reistone Biopharma, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Palatin Technologies, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, Inc., Pfizer, Amgen, AbbVie, Landos Biopharma Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Mesoblast, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Oppilan Pharma Ltd, EA Pharma Co., Ltd., and others

.Key Ulcerative Colitis Therapies: SIMPONI (golimumab), ENTYVIO (vedolizumab), Etrasimod (APD334), ABX464 (obefazimod), SHR0302 (Ivarmacitinib), VE202, PL8177 Placebo, Mirikizumab, Vixarelimab, Etrasimod, Efavaleukin alfa, ABBV-668, NX-13, 5-ASA, Remestemcel-L, Ozanimod, VTX002, AJM300, and others

.The Ulcerative Colitis epidemiology based on severity-based cases analyzed that moderate-to-severe UC cases accounts for ~55% of the total cases and the rest of the cases falls under mild category.

.The Ulcerative Colitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Ulcerative Colitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Ulcerative Colitis market dynamics.

Ulcerative Colitis Overview

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) characterized by inflammation and ulcers in the colon and rectum. It is one of the two main types of IBD, the other being Crohn's disease. Ulcerative colitis specifically affects the innermost lining of the large intestine (colon) and the rectum.

Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ulcerative Colitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis

.Prevalent Cases of Ulcerative Colitis by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative Colitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Ulcerative Colitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Ulcerative Colitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Ulcerative Colitis Therapies and Key Companies

.SIMPONI (golimumab): Janssen Pharmaceuticals

.ENTYVIO (vedolizumab): Takeda Pharmaceuticals

.Etrasimod (APD334): Arena Pharmaceuticals/Pfizer

.ABX464 (obefazimod): Abivax

.SHR0302 (Ivarmacitinib): Reistone Biopharma

.VE202: Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

.PL8177 Placebo: Palatin Technologies, Inc

.Mirikizumab: Eli Lilly and Company

.Vixarelimab: Genentech, Inc.

.Etrasimod: Pfizer

.Efavaleukin alfa: Amgen

.ABBV-668: AbbVie

.NX-13: Landos Biopharma Inc.

.5-ASA: Ferring Pharmaceuticals

.Remestemcel-L: Mesoblast, Inc.

.Ozanimod: Bristol-Myers Squibb

.VTX002: Oppilan Pharma Ltd

.AJM300: EA Pharma Co., Ltd.

Ulcerative Colitis Market Strengths

.With the market dynamics shifting towards medications with oral ROA, emergence of therapies like, BT-11, AJM300, Etrasimod, and SHR0302 will further drive the UC therapeutic market.

.Robust emerging pipeline with novel MOAs with less immunogenicity such as cobitolimod, BBT-401, Omilancor, and others are likely to strengthen the market.

Ulcerative Colitis Market Opportunities

.There lies tremendous potential in the UC landscape for drugs with better clinical profile especially in terms of safety. Safety concerns associated with JAK inhibitors poses a great opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to work on this front and improve the safety profile ofupcoming drugs.

.Limited treatment options available in case of relapsed or refractory pool, provides lucrative opportunities in the UC therapeutic space.

Scope of the Ulcerative Colitis Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Ulcerative Colitis Companies: Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Arena Pharmaceuticals/Pfizer, Abivax, Reistone Biopharma, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Palatin Technologies, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, Inc., Pfizer, Amgen, AbbVie, Landos Biopharma Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Mesoblast, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Oppilan Pharma Ltd, EA Pharma Co., Ltd., and others

.Key Ulcerative Colitis Therapies: SIMPONI (golimumab), ENTYVIO (vedolizumab), Etrasimod (APD334), ABX464 (obefazimod), SHR0302 (Ivarmacitinib), VE202, PL8177 Placebo, Mirikizumab, Vixarelimab, Etrasimod, Efavaleukin alfa, ABBV-668, NX-13, 5-ASA, Remestemcel-L, Ozanimod, VTX002, AJM300, and others

.Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutic Assessment: Ulcerative Colitis current marketed and Ulcerative Colitis emerging therapies

.Ulcerative Colitis Market Dynamics: Ulcerative Colitis market drivers and Ulcerative Colitis market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Ulcerative Colitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Ulcerative Colitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Ulcerative Colitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Ulcerative Colitis

3. SWOT analysis of Ulcerative Colitis

4. Ulcerative Colitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Ulcerative Colitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Ulcerative Colitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Ulcerative Colitis

9. Ulcerative Colitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Ulcerative Colitis Unmet Needs

11. Ulcerative Colitis Emerging Therapies

12. Ulcerative Colitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Ulcerative Colitis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Ulcerative Colitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Ulcerative Colitis Market Drivers

16. Ulcerative Colitis Market Barriers

17. Ulcerative Colitis Appendix

18. Ulcerative Colitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

