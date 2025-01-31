UAE Petrol Prices For February 2025 Announced

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE has announced prices for February, hiking the rates after two months of unchanged prices.

The new rates will apply from February 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 will cost Dh2.74 a litre, compared to Dh2.61 in January. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.63 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.50. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.55 a litre, compared to Dh2.43 a litre in January. Diesel will be charged at Dh2.82 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.68. Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Since UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 and aligned them with global rates, the rates are revised at the end of every month.