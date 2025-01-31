UAE: Police Return Missing 7-Year-Old Boy To Parents In Less Than An Hour

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A seven-year-old Asian boy who had gone missing was reunited with his parents, less than an hour after being found alone on a main road in Ajman, said on Friday.

An Arab man spotted the boy without any guardians in the Manama area and decided to take him to the police station, said Advocate Muhammad Rashid Al Matroushi, head of the Manama Police Centre.

At the time, there had been no reports of a missing child , prompting the police to launch an investigation to locate the boy's family. During the search, the police took care of the child, providing him with lunch and all that he needed. The police were able to find and contact his parents in a matter of minutes, and the boy was handed over within an hour. Relieved, the parents thanked the police for helping them find their son and pledged to keep a closer eye on him so the incident won't happen again. The Ajman Police called on residents to always keep an eye on their children and make sure doors are locked.