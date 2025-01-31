Dubai Instals 237 Solar-Powered Smart Traps To Combat Mosquitoes, Boost Public Health

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai is taking a high-tech approach to keeping mosquitoes and insects at bay, the municipality announced on Friday. The emirate has installed 237 smart traps across various locations, marking a significant step in its ongoing efforts to enhance public and safety.

These smart traps aren't just ordinary bug catchers - they're eco-friendly, solar-powered, and provide round-the-clock monitoring, the municipality said in a post on social X. These traps help track insect population distribution, helping authorities eliminate mosquito breeding hotspots, making Dubai an even more sustainable place to live.

This, however, isn't Dubai's first move to tackle pests. In fact, Dubai residents can apply for free pest control services through Dubai Municipality. While the types of pests covered may differ between citizens and expats, the goal remains the same: keeping homes and communities safe from infestations. Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. A nationwide effort A nationwide effort Last year, after record-breaking rains , the UAE intensified efforts to control mosquito populations . The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) led a campaign to eliminate breeding sites and reduce infestations across the country. The public was also urged to play their part. Residents who spot mosquito breeding sites - such as stagnant water in gardens, parks, stables, construction suites, or pools - can report them to the MoCCAE call centre at 800-3050. Dubai boosts efforts to curb spread of mosquitoes across parks, markets, other areas Dubai: Got mosquitoes in your home? How to apply for free municipality pest control service