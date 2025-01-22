(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The completed center is the first phase of the innovative "Homeless to Homeowner Campus," conceived by The Whole Child, which will provide a comprehensive continuum care: bringing families in crisis under one roof for services and interim housing, then providing permanent supportive in apartment units, and ultimately allowing an opportunity to purchase a townhome unit.

Benefitting from land donated by the City of Santa Fe Springs valued at over $1.4 million, as well as over $20 million in funding from Supervisor Hahn, the State of California, Congresswoman Linda Sánchez, and the Bezos Day One Fund, among many others, the facility is also a trauma-informed mental health hub focused on treating the effects of homelessness on children, teens, and parents.

The center will house up to 40 families at a time as they transition from homelessness to permanent supportive housing. The first floor of the building contains amenities: a computer lab, laundry services, a food pantry, treatment rooms for mental health services, and a spacious playground for children. Living units in the center include full kitchens, furnishings, appliances, housewares, and more.

"This represents the culmination of over six years of planning, fundraising, commitment, and excitement," said Constanza Pachon, CEO of The Whole Child. "To finally open this facility is a testament to the hard work of our Board, leadership team, facilities, team, funders, and partners. We are grateful for all of their efforts to bring this transformative center to life."

"As we continue to address the homelessness crisis, we have to try new strategies and this Homeless to Homeowner Campus we are bringing to Santa Fe Springs is innovative," said Supervisor Janice Hahn, who secured $7.3 million for the project. "This first phase is perhaps the most important part. This will be interim shelter for families in crisis with wrap around services to provide stability and support to parents and kids in what might be the worst chapter of their lives. I applaud the Whole Child for their commitment to supporting families and setting them up for better futures and I hope this can be a model for us going forward."

"On behalf of City of Santa Fe Springs, I want to sincerely thank The Whole Child for bringing the transformative Homeless to Homeowner Campus to our community. This innovative facility represents hope, stability, and opportunity for families experiencing homelessness. The Whole Child is not just addressing homelessness but offering a pathway to lasting change. We are proud to partner with such a visionary organization to create a brighter future for our residents and thank them for making a meaningful difference in our city," said Mayor Bill Rounds.

The development team for this campus includes developers The Richman Group and award-winning architectural firm SVA Architects..

