Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets Lord Mayor Of The City Of London

1/22/2025 2:50:42 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Davos: Governor of Qatar Central bank (QCB) HE sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met on Wednesday with Lord Mayor of the City of London Lord Alastair King.

This came on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025, in the Swiss city of Davos.

The meeting discussed the most prominent global banking and investment developments.

