Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets Lord Mayor Of The City Of London
Date
1/22/2025 2:50:42 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Davos: Governor of Qatar Central bank (QCB) HE sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met on Wednesday with Lord Mayor of the City of London Lord Alastair King.
This came on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025, in the Swiss city of Davos.
The meeting discussed the most prominent global banking and investment developments.
MENAFN22012025000063011010ID1109119182
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.