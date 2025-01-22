ITPS Canada Announces Leadership Transition: Giorgio Clementi Assumes Role As Executive Chairman, Dave Lohse Becomes CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dave "Loshy" Lohse, CEO

Giorgio Clementi, Executive Chairman

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Test Pilots School (ITPS Canada) is pleased to announce an exciting leadership transition that marks the beginning of a new chapter in the organization's continued commitment to excellence in flight test training and education.After decades of dedicated service as President and CEO of ITPS Canada, Giorgio Clementi will transition into the role of Executive Chairman and Head of Engineering effective January 24. As Chairman, Mr. Clementi will focus on guiding the long-term vision and governance of ITPS Canada while continuing to support the school's mission of being a global leader in flight test education.Stepping into the role of Chief Executive Officer is Dave "Loshy" Lohse, formerly Vice President of Flight Test at ITPS Canada. Mr. Lohse brings a wealth of experience on both the flight test and tactical training sides of the business with strategic insight, and a passion for innovation. Lohse's unique experience positions his well to lead ITPS into its next era of growth, building on the strong foundation established under Mr. Clementi's leadership.“Together, Giorgio, Beverley and their family have built a truly incredible flight test and tactical training school that is world renowned for the expertise and professionalism of their entire team. Giorgio has been recognized globally with many professional accolades that are a testament to his unwavering commitment and dedication to innovation and excellence. I feel truly honoured and privileged for the trust that you have all personally placed in me, and for the opportunity to serve as only the third CEO of ITPS in its almost 40-year history in the UK and Canada. I do not take the trust and responsibility placed upon me lightly and I will work tirelessly every day to build upon the legacy Giorgio has created”, said Lohse.Under Giorgio Clementi's guidance, ITPS Canada has grown to become a trusted partner to governments, industry, and organizations worldwide, training some of the world's finest test pilots, fighter pilots and flight test engineers. Lohse's appointment ensures that the organization remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering cutting-edge training and advancing the aerospace sector's future.“After almost 30 years of leading the International Test Pilots School, it is both a happy and proud moment to announce my transition from CEO to Executive Chairman. ITPS has been the journey of a lifetime for me and my family. Together, we've built a globally respected flight test institution, ITPS -one of only eight recognized test pilot schools in the world and the only one in Canada, as well as a growing center of excellence for fighter pilot training, the International Tactical Training Center. I am grateful for the many wonderful experiences and the excellent flying opportunities”, said Clementi.“As I step into a new role, I am filled with confidence about the future of ITPS under the leadership of our new CEO. Dave Lohse brings not only a wealth of experience and dedication but a deep respect for the values and culture that make ITPS unique. His passion for excellence and his vision for the future align seamlessly with the legacy we have built, and I have no doubt he will lead ITPS to even greater heights”, he continued.ITPS Canada extends its gratitude to its students, alumni, partners, and supporters for their unwavering trust and dedication. Together, the organization is poised to achieve new milestones and redefine what is possible in flight test and tactical training.

Sheila Hodgson

ITPS (Canada) Ltd.

+1 519-457-3625 ext. 217

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.