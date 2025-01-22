Al-Sisi Reassures Egyptians: 'State Is On Right Path'

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi delivered a reassuring message to the Egyptian people during the 73rd anniversary of Day, affirming that despite numerous challenges, Egypt is on the right path. He stressed that“extremism” will not find fertile ground in the country.

In his speech, Al-Sisi emphasized that the Egyptian state is steadfast in its efforts to advance the nation, improve citizens' living standards, and strengthen the role of the private sector. He said,“This is a path that requires all of us to work diligently, dedicating ourselves to positioning our nation where it rightfully belongs. We are determined to continue taking successive steps to enhance the private sector's role and improve the quality of life for our people.”

The president expressed unwavering confidence in Egypt's future, highlighting the country's resolve to overcome any obstacles and secure a prosperous tomorrow for its citizens.“We are committed to preserving the nation's resources, utilizing them wisely, and making decisions that serve the best interests of Egypt,” he added.

Al-Sisi also addressed national security, reassuring the public that Egypt remains resilient despite challenges at its borders in recent months.“Egypt is a country no one can threaten,” he stated.“I am confident in our security and stability, and we will not allow any harm to come to our nation.”

The president also noted the ongoing targeting of Egypt through rumors and misinformation, emphasizing that this only reaffirms that Egypt is on the right track and moving forward despite external pressures.

On the situation in Gaza, Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's pivotal role in mediating for peace, particularly regarding the ceasefire agreement. He described the agreement as a testament to Egypt's continued efforts to halt the bloodshed of Palestinians, driven by the country's historical responsibility and its position in the region.“We are committed to ensuring that the ceasefire holds and to restoring services to Gaza, enabling its viability, and preventing any attempts at displacement,” he said.

Al-Sisi further emphasized Egypt's firm stance on protecting the Palestinian cause, rejecting any efforts to undermine it and reinforcing Egypt's commitment to peace and stability in the region.