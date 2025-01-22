MONTICELLOAM, LLC Finances $39M For New Jersey Skilled Nursing Facilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Joseph Borenstein, head of the MonticelloAM Healthcare Sales Desk

Kim Gordon, MONTICELLOAM, LLC Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MONTICELLOAM, LLC (“MonticelloAM”), a specialized multifamily and seniors bridge lending platform, announced the closing of $39,000,000 in total bridge and working capital financing for two New Jersey skilled nursing facilities.

The sponsorship group, a repeat MonticelloAM client with extensive experience in the skilled nursing industry, will use the $38,000,000 floating-rate senior bridge loan to consolidate previous loans and reduce its cost of capital.

“We appreciate growing our relationship with the sponsorship to provide crucial bridge financing for an exceptional skilled nursing operator. The MonticelloAM team did a remarkable job closing this transaction in 45 days to meet their timeline, underscoring our commitment to our client's goals,” remarked Joseph Borenstein , head of the MonticelloAM Healthcare Sales Desk.

The $1,000,000 working capital facility will be used by the sponsorship to cover the day-to-day needs of over 300 skilled nursing beds.

“The sponsorship looked to our team to provide a line of credit solution to meet the daily demands of their skilled nursing portfolio. We were glad to leverage our asset-based lending expertise to contribute to their success,” added Kim Gordon , head of MonticelloAM's Working Capital group.

Anthony Sorrentino

MONTICELLOAM, LLC

+1 646-314-4319

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.