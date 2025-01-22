(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mobley "No Exit" - credit: Mobley

Indie Singer/Songwriter Mobley Announces New Album We Do Not Fear Ruins" Out April 23; Shares New Single & "No Exit"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Austin-based writer, performer, producer, filmmaker, and one-man tour de force Mobley announced his new album "We Do Not Fear Ruins ," set for release on April 23 via Last Gang Records. The genre-promiscuous, sonically expansive concept album continues the story of the character Jacob Creedmoor, first introduced in Mobley's 2022 EP, "Cry Havoc!"

Alongside the announcement, Mobley has shared the album's lead single + video,“No Exit ,” which first premiered via FLOOD Magazine. Blending retro rock, modern alternative, and futuristic indie sounds, the song opens with a Morricone-inspired whistled motif. Yet, beneath the cinematic swagger and groove,“No Exit” is a meditation on solipsism, solitude, and the“undiscovered country” of the afterlife (an allusion to the famous Hamlet soliloquy). The accompanying video counters the track's weighty themes with a healthy dose of cheek and dry humor.

Mobley expands,“'No Exit' takes its title from the Jean-Paul Sartre play of the same name (best known for the often-misunderstood line 'hell is other people'). The tension between the song's laidback verses and earnest, pleading choruses mirrors the tensions in Jacob, a perpetual loner who nevertheless proclaims his love for humanity, crying out 'What am I without people?'”

Channeling peers such as Cold War Kids, Djo and Phoenix for an upbeat yet heady rock number, the song uses touches of indie poptimism, anthemic uplifting choruses and energetic swagger to counterpoint impassioned yet hopeful verse. His body of work has always pulled from disparate sounds and juxtaposed his catchy songwriting with deeper-meaning lyrics, subversive themes and world-building narratives. He is quickly establishing himself as a maestro of high-concept modern rock.

Mobley will also be performing a live showcase in Los Angeles on January 28 at The Moroccan Lounge before making his way to Brooklyn on February 11 to perform at Baby's All Right.

When you don't fear ruins,“apocalypse” is just another word for opportunity. This is a central theme of Mobley's forthcoming full-length debut, "We Do Not Fear Ruins," an exploration of the intimate, the infinite, and time itself. The project follows the character of Jacob Creedmoor – first introduced in Mobley's previous EP "Cry Havoc!" (2022) – an ordinary man who became radicalized into a Robin Hood-esque hero in an alternate version of the early '80s United States.

When deciding on the most effective sonic palette for his current project, Mobley turned to 1981, the year when Jacob was frozen. "When I listened to some of the songs in the air during that period, I was stunned by the incredible diversity of popular music,” he says.“You had Bruce Springsteen and Michael Jackson, but new wave and funk were still happening. Pop and country were doing a bunch of interesting things. R&B was huge, and there were the first rumblings of hip-hop, as well as vestigial traces of disco." Despite the sweeping audiovisual scope of Jacob's saga, the lyrics of "We Do Not Fear Ruins" remain decidedly internal: an examination of loneliness, yearning, and cautious hope – feelings that are universal, no matter what time period we're stuck in.

The time spent between "Cry Havoc!" and now saw Mobley touring coast to coast, writing a forthcoming novel that expounds on "We Do Not Fear Ruins'" concept, and composing musical scores for film and stage. Mobley has produced and directed the music for an Adidas commercial during the Paris Olympics and composed the theme for Webby Award-winning SiriusXM & Smithsonian podcast All Music Is Black Music, hosted by Selema Masekela and featuring guests like Kelly Rowland, Ne-Yo, and St. Vincent. He's played festivals like ACL, Lollapalooza, and SXSW and has opened for acts like Cold War Kids, Phantogram, James Blake, WAVVES, Sylvan Esso, Matt & Kim, and more.

Mobley - "No Exit" video

