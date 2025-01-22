Jalgaon Train Accident: What Led To Tragedy? All You Need To Know In 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jalgaon train accident: At least 11 of Pushpak Express died after they were run over by an incoming Karnataka Express in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, January 22, evening.

The passengers had jumped off the Jalgaon Express onto a nearby rail track suspecting there was a fire in their coach, not knowing that another train was about to pass on the adjacent track. They were hit and eleven have died so far.

According to the reports, the incident took place around 4 pm between Maheji and Pardhade stations near Pachora in Jalgaon district where the train had halted.

Many have also sustained injuries as they were hit by Karnataka Express on another track. The death toll in the Pushpak Express train tragedy is likely to rise. All because of a rumour.

What Led to Jalgaon Train Accident?

1. Around 4 pm, some passengers of the 12533 Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express spotted some sparking and suspected that their coach had caught fire. Jalgaon Train Accident LIVE Updates

2. Believing there was a fire, some passengers pulled the chain near Pachora in Jalgaon district, halting the train.

3. In order to escape, the passengers leapt from the coach, unaware that another train, the Karnataka Express, was approaching on the adjacent track.

4. At least 11 people died after they were hit by the Karnataka Express . As many as eight have sustained injuries in the accident.

5. The accident spot is more than 400 km away from Mumbai.

As per the preliminary information,“there were sparks inside one of the coaches of Pushpak Express due to either 'hot axle' or 'brake-binding' (jamming), and some passengers panicked,” a senior railway official told PTI.