عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heydar Aliyev Palace To Host Concert Dedicated To Vagif Mustafazade

Heydar Aliyev Palace To Host Concert Dedicated To Vagif Mustafazade


1/22/2025 10:10:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A grand jubilee concert dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the world-famous jazz pianist and composer Vagif Mustafazade (1940-1979) will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on March 16, Azernews r eports.

As the founder of Azerbaijani jazz mugham, Vagif Mustafazade left an unforgettable mark on the world of music.

His unique music, which intertwines Eastern and Western motifs, continues to inspire listeners around the world. This evening, famous artists will perform works inspired by the work of the great maestro.

His daughter, famous jazz performer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Aziza Mustafazade, and his grandson Ramiz Khan will also perform on stage.

We invite everyone to enjoy the magic of jazz and honor the memory of Vagif Mustafazade.

To purchase tickets, please visit iTicket .

MENAFN22012025000195011045ID1109118155


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search