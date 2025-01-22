Heydar Aliyev Palace To Host Concert Dedicated To Vagif Mustafazade
A grand jubilee concert dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the
world-famous jazz pianist and composer Vagif Mustafazade
(1940-1979) will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on March 16,
Azernews r eports.
As the founder of Azerbaijani jazz mugham, Vagif Mustafazade
left an unforgettable mark on the world of music.
His unique music, which intertwines Eastern and Western motifs,
continues to inspire listeners around the world. This evening,
famous artists will perform works inspired by the work of the great
maestro.
His daughter, famous jazz performer, People's Artist of
Azerbaijan Aziza Mustafazade, and his grandson Ramiz Khan will also
perform on stage.
We invite everyone to enjoy the magic of jazz and honor the
memory of Vagif Mustafazade.
