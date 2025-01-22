(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained two agents of the Russian FSB who were directing strikes on the Ukrainian forces defending positions along the Kramatorsk and Novopavlivka fronts.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SSU .

The investigation revealed that the collaborators were two local residents: a 41-year-old nurse and a 56-year-old driver for a private company. Although the two acted independently, they were linked to a common handler - an operative of the FSB's defense counterintelligence unit.

Following the handler's instructions, the agents traveled through the area covertly recording the locations of Ukrainian defensive positions and artillery units, which were keeping Russian assault groups under fire control.

Additionally, the collaborators provided the invaders with information about the movement routes of Ukraine's Defense Forces' armored vehicle columns heading to the frontlines.

The SSU promptly exposed the individuals, documented their subversive activities, and detained them.

The agency also carried out comprehensive measures to secure the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces on both fronts of the eastern theater.

According to the investigation, both suspects were remotely recruited by Russian intelligence through an acquaintance – a former resident of Kramatorsk who relocated to Russia in 2022. There, she was recruited by Russian intelligence and tasked with creating a network of agents in the frontline town.

The detainees have been formally charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspects are currently in custody and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Efforts are ongoing to bring their acquaintance to justice.

