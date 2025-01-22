Plotly Announces Dash Enterprise 5.6: Build Data Apps Smarter With Plotly AI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plotly has announced Dash Enterprise (DE) 5.6 , a major update designed to empower data and AI teams to build data apps smarter with Plotly AI. By integrating advanced AI capabilities and enhancing scalability, this release empowers businesses to rapidly create efficient, interactive, and production-ready data applications.

In support of the "Build with AI" movement, which focuses on helping companies incorporate AI into their development processes, Plotly AI enables builders to work seamlessly within Plotly App Studio to accelerate the creation of more intelligent custom data applications tailored for industry-specific operational decision making. By leveraging the rapidly advancing capabilities of GenAI, Plotly AI enables professionals to streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and unlock new possibilities in data-driven decision-making. This innovation underscores Plotly's commitment to equipping data scientists with cutting-edge tools that bridge the gap between complex analytics and actionable insights.

“Dash Enterprise 5.6 introduces Plotly AI, enabling natural language data analysis and visualization with auto-generated Python code," said Jim McIntosh, Plotly CEO. "Enhanced App Studio enables users of all skill levels to build and deploy data applications with existing data sources. This release advances our mission to make Dash's capabilities accessible to everyone.”

Key features of Dash Enterprise 5.6: Building Smarter with Plotly AI



AI-Assisted Development (AIAD): A new chat-based interface in App Studio accelerates the application creation process, enabling data scientists to transform insights into shareable Dash applications seamlessly

Data Explorer Mode in AppStudio: Simplifies workflows, enabling users to create charts directly within their analysis process for faster insights

SQL and Control Cells in AppStudio: Streamlines app development with intuitive tools for SQL authoring and Dash control creation

Simple Application Embedding in AppStudio: Facilitates effortless integration of apps into host platforms for broader accessibility

VM Stop/Start and Parking: Optimizes resource usage by enabling administrators to manage DE instances more efficiently Advanced Monitoring System: Provides real-time observability tools to ensure business-critical apps remain operational

More Intelligent Data Applications with AI

This release emphasizes building more intelligent data apps by leveraging Plotly AI technologies:



Enhanced developer tools such as Smart Insights and generative AI features streamline data exploration and provide actionable insights The App Studio's AI-driven chat interface simplifies workflows, enabling rapid prototyping and deployment of interactive Dash applications

With DE 5.6, Plotly continues to set the standard for scalable, AI-driven data app development, empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their data science initiatives.

About Plotly

Plotly is a leading provider of open-source graphing libraries and enterprise-grade analytics solutions. Its flagship product, Dash Enterprise, enables organizations to build scalable and interactive data apps that drive impactful decision-making. To learn more about Plotly, visit our website at .

For Media Inquiries:

Brigit Valencia

For Plotly

...