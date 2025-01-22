Kartoon Studios To Unveil World Premiere Of Trailer For The Hundred Acre Wood’S Winnie-The-Pooh Animated Production During Sundance Film Festival

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)















Film And TV Series is the Most Ambitious Production in The Company's History

CEO Andy Heyward to Reveal Details at Harbor Sundance Event on Sunday, January 26









BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON) today announced the world premiere of the highly anticipated sneak peek trailer for the company's animated The Hundred Acre Wood's Winnie-the-Pooh during the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The trailer will be presented by Kartoon Studios' CEO, Andy Heyward, at the Harbor Sundance Event hosted by The Harbor Fund on Sunday, January 26.



Kartoon Studios' Hundred Acre Wood's Winnie-the-Pooh is based on one of the most massively successful and beloved children's properties of all time. This newly imagined production of A.A. Milne's classic books and characters represents the company's largest and most ambitious production to date. The sneak peek trailer will showcase the production's distinctive yarn-based animation style - a visually enchanting design approach that seamlessly blends nostalgia with modern storytelling. With its rich textures, vibrant color palettes, and heartwarming aesthetic, this animation style breathes fresh life into A.A. Milne's timeless characters while staying true to their original charm.

"In a world that can be confusing and challenging for children, The Hundred Acre Wood's Winnie-the-Pooh is an oasis of goodness, grounded in themes of family, friendship, kindness, and love," said Andy Heyward, CEO of Kartoon Studios. "Our new series honors the warmth and simplicity of A.A. Milne's original vision while introducing fresh, heartfelt stories, showcasing the unique neurodiversity of the timeless characters. The goodness of the forest and staying connected to nature are so important. Even the special bond that humankind shares with bees. These are things that, sadly, kids experience less and less in today's world, which is ever dependent on excessive screen time and instant gratification. We're confident this will become a defining chapter in the legacy of Winnie-the-Pooh."

Harbor Fund seeks out the highest-quality feature film and television productions that promote the public good.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company's IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, and post-Marvel Stan Lee content of over 200 characters through its controlling interest in Stan Lee Universe, as well as“Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba;“Shaq's Garage,” starring Shaquille O'Neal, on Kartoon Channel!;“Rainbow Rangers” on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; the Netflix Original,“Llama Llama,” starring Jennifer Garner, and more. In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada's WOW! Unlimited Media, and a material financial interest in its subsidiary, Mainframe Studios, which is one of the most successful animation service houses in the world, producing top brands for 3rd parties, including“Cocomelon,”“Barbie's Playhouse,”“Unicorn Academy,” and“SuperKitties.” Additionally, the company made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany's Your Family Entertainment AG, one of Europe's leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families. Toon Media Networks, the Company's wholly owned digital distribution network, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with near full penetration of the U.S. market. Kartoon Channel continually is ranked by viewers in the Apple app store at the top of user entertainment apps. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, and Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates one of the largest global animation networks on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering billions of views annually. For additional information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release and include statements regarding world premiere of the highly anticipated sneak peek trailer for the company's animated The Hundred Acre Wood's Winnie-the-Pooh during the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Kartoon Studios' Hundred Acre Wood's Winnie-the-Pooh presents the largest and most ambitious production in the company's history, and the Company is confident that this will become a defining chapter in the legacy of Winnie-the-Pooh. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, audience reaction to the premiere of the Winnie-the-Pooh trailer; the success of the yarn-based animation style; our ability to generate revenue or achieve profitability; our ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; fluctuations in the results of our operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; our ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; our reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; our ability to market and advertise our products; our reliance on third-parties to promote our products; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; our ability to protect our intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

