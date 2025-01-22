Silo Pharma Advances Intellectual Property Portfolio With Provisional Patent Filing For PTSD Treatment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARASOTA, FL, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the“Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced the filing of a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This application, focused on its lead asset SPC-15, highlights Silo's commitment to advancing treatments for stress-induced psychiatric disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The provisional patent covers the chronic, combinatorial targeting of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDARs) and serotonin type IV receptors (5-HT4Rs) to extend behavioral effects against stress-induced perseverative behavior and hyponeophagia. This filing adds to Silo's growing portfolio of pending patents for SPC-15 technology, originally licensed through a collaboration with Columbia University. This exclusive agreement enables Silo to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPC-15 globally.

“Silo Pharma's intellectual property strategy continues to be a cornerstone of our growth,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma.“We believe this latest provisional patent application reinforces our strong IP protection for SPC-15 and further positions us to deliver innovative therapies for patients with PTSD and other stress-induced disorders.”

About SPC-15

SPC-15 is an intranasal serotonin 5-HT4 receptor agonist aimed at treating stress-induced psychiatric disorders such as PTSD and anxiety. With its potential eligibility for the FDA's streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, SPC-15 offers a promising approach to accelerate the approval process. Silo Pharma is collaborating with Columbia University to conduct preclinical studies and has exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of SPC-15.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company's portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo's research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words“could”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“estimate”,“expect”,“may”,“continue”,“predict”,“potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or“the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company's technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company's customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company's products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Contact

800-705-0120

...