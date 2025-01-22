Blaze Pizza Introduces Spicy Hot Chicken Pickle Pizza And Green Goddess Chop Salad

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza , a trailblazer in the fast-casual dining scene known for its Fast Fire'd artisanal pizza, is continuing its legacy of craveable innovation in the pizza space with two new menu items.

Available now at the brand's nearly 300 locations, the Spicy Hot Chicken Pickle Pizza features Blaze's white sauce, shredded mozzarella, chicken, basil, a generous portion of pickles, and is topped with a hot and spicy chili oil.

To help guests cool down from its newest spicy pizza creation, Blaze is also introducing a Green Goddess Chop Salad, which features crispy romaine, tomato, red onion, mushroom, black olives, mozzarella, oregano and is topped with the company's new green goddess dressing. The newest items are offered individually or together as a Spicy & Fresh Combo for $14.99.*

“Blaze is well known in the restaurant space as a flavor trailblazer,” explains Christian Kuhn, Chief Marketing Officer at Blaze Pizza.“This year, you'll see us lean further into bold flavor innovations and fresh options, and these two new menu items represent that.”

At Blaze, guests can customize their pizza with over 45 ingredients, including options like roasted garlic, artichokes, hand-torn basil, classic pepperoni, Italian sausage, and even a no-extra-cost plant-based chorizo. Blaze's dedication to using high-quality ingredients ensures that every pizza is crafted to perfectly satisfy each guest's unique cravings.

For the full list of Blaze Pizza locations and menu offerings, guests can visit or download the company's mobile app.

*Pricing may vary by region

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with 284 restaurants across 38 states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blaze pizza.com for additional information and stay connected @BlazePizza.

Media Contact

Blythe Beaubien

PR for Blaze Pizza

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at