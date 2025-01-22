“Ajmal Makan” Launches Two Projects to Support Sustainable Real Estate Investment in Sharjah

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Sharjah, UAE – January 22, 2025: AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development has announced the launch of two major projects, The View Island and Blue Beach Residence, during the ongoing Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition – ACRES 2025, which runs from January 22 to 25 at the Expo Centre Sharjah. The projects aim to support Sharjah’s broader strategy of enhancing real estate offerings in line with its objectives to promote sustainable real estate investment.



The View Island



The View Island features 266 residential units, including villas and townhouses, designed to offer accessible luxury living. Key features include green parks, children’s play areas, and a running track. The development is aimed at promoting active and family-oriented living, while integrating sustainability-focused elements.



The project aligns with Sharjah’s efforts to balance urban development with environmental sustainability. With extensive green spaces and recreational facilities, the project seeks to appeal to both residents and visitors, enhancing Sharjah’s reputation as a hub for sustainable real estate investment and competitive returns.



The expansive masterplan incorporates pedestrian-friendly pathways, and offers residents exclusive access to private beaches, making it ideal for those seeking an upscale lifestyle. A community center will house a clubhouse featuring a gym, multipurpose rooms, and an outdoor deck, offering ample opportunities for social and fitness activities.



The project also offers lush vegetation, water slides, and floating decks, further elevating the living experience. This thoughtful integration of community-oriented spaces and waterfront access underlines the project’s appeal to families and individuals alike.



Blue Beach Residence



AJMAL MAKAN also announced Blue Beach Residence, featuring 222 stylish apartments, including lavish penthouses with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. Surrounded by green spaces and carefully planned recreational amenities, Blue Beach Residence offers a premium lifestyle with direct access to the waterfront.



The development integrates luxury with nature, providing residents with beachfront promenades, landscaped areas, and leisure facilities. Blue Beach Residence combines serene coastal living with modern conveniences.



AJMAL MAKAN’s earlier project, Al Thuraya Island, a super-luxury residential development located in Al Hamriyah, Sharjah Waterfront, recorded significant interest from buyers upon its launch. Spanning five million square feet, the project includes private beaches, villas, and mansions, as well as over 1.3 million square feet of green spaces. Its success highlights Sharjah’s growing appeal as a destination for waterfront living.





Strategic Alignment with Sharjah’s Vision



Sultan Al Shakrah, CEO of AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development, said: “The View Island and Blue Beach Residence are a step forward in supporting Sharjah’s vision of sustainable urban growth. It reflects our commitment to creating accessible residential communities that integrate modern design with Sharjah’s natural surroundings.”



Nawaf Obeid, CEO of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition ACRES, commented: “These two Projects underscore the momentum in Sharjah’s real estate sector. By integrating sustainability and community-focused living, such projects contribute to achieving the emirate’s goals in the real estate sector.”







MENAFN22012025007668016507ID1109117315