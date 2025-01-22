Dubai’s glamorous brasserie The Spaniel elevates Bluewaters’ culinary scene with excellent gourmet dining

(MENAFN- afrinislampanasian) vDate: Dubai, UAE; January 22, 2025



With its serene beach, spellbinding coastal and skyline views, and a vibrant array of lifestyle venues, Bluewaters Island holds a unique charm that allures both residents and tourists of Dubai. Well known to be one-of-a-kind holistic lifestyle destination in the UAE, the island promises indelible experiences with its iconic landmarks.



Located off Dubai Marina coastline that also is the new cruise tourism destination, Bluewaters Island hosts Ain Dubai, popularly known as Dubai Eye – the world’s largest Ferris Wheel – that is now the latest attraction for residents and tourists. At 250 metres (820 feet) Ain Dubai is the world's current tallest observation wheel and way larger than the famous London Eye and Singapore Flyer.



For those seeking to explore the island’s colourful culinary scene, The Spaniel is a gourmet destination that brings the theatrical charm of a brasserie and glamorous bar inspired by London to Dubai. Located at The Wharf and facing the iconic Ain Dubai, The Spaniel is a foodie heaven serving authentic meals from morning through the night throughout the week.



The Spaniel prepares a diverse range of delectable breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, including dedicated menus for particular days of the week. Diners can feast on the famous Beef Wellington on Wednesdays, opt for the succulent Sunday Roast to mark the weekend, and come together with friends and family for a brunch party with live music on Saturdays. Additionally, the brasserie offers an array of classic British desserts and savoury dishes, a festive happy hour from 4pm to 8pm with gourmet snacks, and a glamorous Thursday Ladies Night.



The Spaniel’s exceptional offerings stand out from the rest of the dining venues at Bluewaters. The menus, developed by Head Chef Will Stanyer, feature treasure troves for taste and presentation, including classic recipes and innovative creations that captivate both food connoisseurs and culinary explorers. Each dish is produced with the finest ingredients and elevated to gourmet standards.



Head Chef Will Stanyer highlights The Spaniel’s take on curating memorable experiences for guests, stating, “At The Spaniel, we are committed to making every visit memorable for our guests with our gourmet creations and warm ambiance coupled with spectacular views of Bluewaters Island, especially Ain Dubai.”



Drawing inspiration from the rich heritage of London, The Spaniel thrives as a sassy British destination in Dubai with its worldly culinary offerings and an ambiance that encompasses the warmth of a private British club and the grandeur of an aristocratic dining room.



Upon entry, guests are welcomed to a sparkling canopy of chandeliers that amplifies the glamorous decor of the space. The two-storey restaurant features six dining areas that are named after famous British landmarks such as Eton, Picadilly, Oxford, and Soho. Each area is adorned with paintings and photographs that reflect the rich history of Britain. A cozy corner is transformed into a meeting lounge with a faux fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow plenty of daylight to illuminate the space. The brasserie’s outdoor terrace boasts postcard views of Bluewaters and Ain Dubai for guests to capture as they dine. By curating distinct dining spaces, The Spaniel can conveniently accommodates all sorts of occasions, whether it is a family gathering or a meet-up among friends and colleagues.



Live music and DJ will keep guests company during brunch and Sunday Roast. As a family-friendly restaurant, the brasserie also hosts a kids’ play area on weekends to keep children entertained. Additional facilities like ample parking spaces as well as valet parking at Bluewaters ensure a seamless experience for visitors.



The Spaniel’s glamorous bar is a standout component of the brasserie. It is a manifestation of a Georgian townhouse taken over by an Old Etonian and transformed into a vibrant festive space for aristocrats, expats, and groups of friends to cheer. Located on the top floor, the bar is instrumental in livening up the space by concocting eclectic drinks for diners.



Nestled on Bluewaters Island, The Spaniel serves a fine selection of dishes that are brimming with flavour. Diners can anticipate unique experiences during The Spaniel’s lively Happy Hour and the glamorous Thursday Ladies Night. Moreover, the brasserie’s breakfast, brunch, Sunday roast, and quirky cocktail offerings will keep guests coming for more.



To mark forthcoming occasions like Valentine’s Day and Ramadan, The Spaniel has planned celebratory meals accompanied by festive décor and music, curating immersive experiences for guests.



Besides its repertoire as a top-tier culinary venue, The Spaniel’s strategic location in front of Ain Dubai makes it a popular choice for those who want to feast while marvelling at the Bluewaters icon. Guests can reminisce the London Eye as they dine with Ain Dubai at the backdrop, creating ideal moments for the camera.





