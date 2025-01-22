Esri Saudi Arabia User Conference 2025 Returns for Its 3rd Edition

(MENAFN- Abed Communications) Esri Saudi Arabia User Conference 2025 has kicked off today in Riyadh in its third edition. The two-day conference, which is organized by Esri Saudi Arabia, is scheduled for January 21-22 at Fairmont Riyadh.



Held annually, the conference aims to unite users, partners, and Esri experts to showcase the latest innovations in Geographic Information System (GIS) technology. This year’s event will explore the theme "GIS: Uniting Our World."



The conference, which marks its third consecutive year, is expected to host more than 1,800 participants from a diverse set of sectors including government, private organizations, and academic institutions. Attendees will include GIS professionals, industry experts, decision-makers, and representatives from key geospatial organizations, including the President of GEOSA, CEO of RER, CEO of IARDA, and the CEO of HDA.



Empowering Digital Transformation in Saudi Arabia

The Esri Saudi Arabia User Conference serves as a platform to demonstrate Esri’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the nation’s ongoing digital transformation. As a cornerstone event, it highlights the growing role of GIS in urban planning, smart cities initiatives, and sustainable development.



New Milestones

On the sidelines of the Conference, Esri Saudi Arabia launched the first edition of Saudi Arabia GeoExcellence Awrad with an aim of stimulating and supporting the innovation in the pivotal Geographic Information Sector (GIS) to enhance innovative solutions that fulfill other sectors’ needs.



Moreover, Esri Saudi Arabia signed six partnerships with RASIKH for Communication and IT, Falcon Visualization Ltd. Co, Al-Qotr Professional Consulting Company, Quality e-Business, Kayanat Technologies, and Tilad Environmental Consultants.



The Conference also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a Letter of Intent. The MoU between Esri and NEO SPACE GROUP (NSG). set to be signed on January 22, 2025, underscores a shared commitment to advancing geospatial technology adoption and innovation across the Kingdom and beyond. This collaboration aims to drive the development of cutting-edge GIS solutions, foster knowledge exchange, and support digital transformation initiatives in key sectors, which further contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.



Meanwhile, the LOI signed between Prince Sultan University (PSU) and Redlands University during the Esri Saudi Arabia User Conference, serves as a pivotal step in fostering collaboration in geospatial sciences and technology. This partnership aims to advance academic research, innovation, and capacity building in the geospatial field, reflecting the shared commitment of PSU, Redlands University, and Esri Saudi Arabia to drive the growth of the geospatial ecosystem in the Kingdom.



A Look at GIS Technology’s Role in Saudi Vision 2030

The GIS landscape in Saudi Arabia has flourished in recent years, spurred by the Kingdom's commitment to Vision 2030. Esri Saudi Arabia has been involved in numerous high-profile projects including NEOM, The Red Sea Project, and supporting Saudi Aramco and SABIC with advanced GIS solutions. These projects underscore the crucial role GIS plays in optimizing infrastructure development, resource management, and environmental monitoring.



Looking ahead, Esri Saudi Arabia is poised to continue its leadership in the geospatial sector, with a solid focus on AI, machine learning integration, and smart city solutions. The company will drive initiatives to enhance decision-making processes, foster economic diversification, and contribute to the Kingdom’s sustainability efforts.



Building a Geospatial Knowledge Economy

Esri’s business plan for 2025 focuses on becoming a strategic enabler of Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation by continuing to deliver cutting-edge GIS solutions. Through local talent development and research partnerships, Esri is committed to ensuring that GIS remains a vital tool for decision-makers and industry leaders across Saudi Arabia. By expanding its regional footprint and investing in research and development, Esri aims to support the Kingdom’s large-scale projects and help shape the future of the geospatial market.



Conference Highlights and Expected Outcomes

The conference will offer a series of hands-on workshops, followed by expert-led discussions and keynote sessions. The Plenary Session on Day 1 will feature prominent speakers, who will delve into GIS innovations and explore their impact on a variety of industries. On Day 2, technical workshops will provide attendees with practical insights on how to implement GIS solutions in their respective organizations.



Supporting Vision 2030 with GIS Technology

Toufic Yannieh, CEO of Esri Saudi Arabia, stated: “Esri Saudi Arabia continues to reinforce its commitment to the kingdom’s Vision 2030, contributing to its goals of building a knowledge-based economy and promoting sustainable development”.



“The company’s GIS solutions are integral to smart cities, energy management, and environmental conservation efforts across the Kingdom, helping to shape a sustainable and prosperous future for all”, Yannieh added



Yannieh affirmed: “We are proud to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by providing innovative GIS solutions that empower industries and communities alike. The Esri Saudi Arabia User Conference is an opportunity for professionals from all sectors to come together, learn, and collaborate on the role GIS plays in shaping the future of Saudi Arabia”.





