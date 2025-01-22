Marijuana Oil Market Progressing At 10.95% CAGR, Reaching 25.1 Billion USD By 2032 Columbia Care, Marapharm Ventures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marijuana Oil Market

The Global Marijuana Oil is experiencing significant growth driven by a shift in consumer attitudes toward cannabis and its various applications.

US, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Marijuana Oil Market Growth Analysis By Product Type (Cannabidiol Oil, Tetrahydrocannabinol Oil, Pure Hemp Oil, Full Spectrum Oil), By Extraction Method (Carbon Dioxide Extraction, Solvent Extraction, Steam Distillation, Cold Press Extraction), By Application (Medicinal, Cosmetics, Food Beverage, Therapeutic), By Formulation (Edibles, Tinctures, Topicals, Capsules) and By Regional - Industry Forecast to 2032.Rapid growth due to its therapeutic uses in pain management, epilepsy, and anxiety. Increasing legalization and public acceptance contribute significantly to market expansion.Marijuana Oil Market Size was estimated at 9.85 Billion USD in 2023. The Marijuana Oil Market Industry is expected to accelerate its revenue from 10.93 Billion USD in 2024 to 25.1 Billion USD by 2032. The Marijuana Oil Market CAGR is expected to grow 10.95% during the forecast period (2025 - 2032). Development of standardized dosages, diverse delivery methods (e.g., edibles, topicals), and organic, eco-friendly production practices.Top Marijuana Oil Market Companies Covered In This Report:Columbia CareMarapharm VenturesMedMen EnterprisesHexo CorpVillage Farms InternationalOrganigram HoldingsHarvest Health and RecreationAphriaCuraleafCanopy GrowthCronos GroupAurora CannabisGreen Thumb IndustriesTrulieveTilray B This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Marijuana Oil Market landscape, with a focus on key trends related to product segmentation, company establishment, revenue and market share, recent developments, and merger and acquisition activities.Additionally, the report delves into the strategies of global leading companies, emphasizing their Marijuana Oil Market portfolios and capabilities, market entry strategies, market positions, and geographical footprints, to gain a deeper understanding of their unique positions in the rapidly evolving globally.Industry Detailed Segmentation:Marijuana Oil Market Segmentation InsightsMarijuana Oil Market Product Type OutlookCannabidiol OilTetrahydrocannabinol OilPure Hemp OilFull Spectrum OilMarijuana Oil Market Extraction Method OutlookCarbon Dioxide ExtractionSolvent ExtractionSteam DistillationCold Press ExtractionMarijuana Oil Market Application OutlookMedicinalCosmeticsFood BeverageTherapeuticMarijuana Oil Market Formulation OutlookEdiblesTincturesTopicalsCapsulesMarijuana Oil Market Regional OutlookNorth AmericaEuropeSouth AmericaAsia PacificMiddle East and AfricaFurthermore, the report evaluates the crucial market trends, drivers, and influencing factors that shape the global outlook for Marijuana Oil Market. Segmentation forecasts by type, application, geography, and market size are also presented to highlight emerging opportunities. 