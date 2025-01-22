Qatar Participates In 10Th Meeting Of Arab Undersecretaries Of Ministries Of Finance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The State of Qatar participated in the 10th meeting of Their Excellencies Arab Undersecretaries of Finance, organized by the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) over two days in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Undersecretary at the of Finance H E Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Mannai represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

Experts from the IMF, the World Bank, and the United Nations Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) also participated in the meeting.

The meeting addressed a number of topics of importance to Arab countries, including enhancing energy security and the role of incentives for developing renewable energy sources, and assessing the impact of fiscal policy, managing public debt and the experiences of Arab countries in applying environmental, social, and governance standards in public institutions.