Azerbaijani, Russian Musicians Perform In Paris
Date
1/22/2025 3:09:04 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
A concert of Azerbaijani and Russian musicians has been held at
the Russian House of Science and Culture in Paris, organized by the
Association Dialogue France-Azerbaijan (ADFA) in cooperation with
Natalia Casuccini-Bonci and her association "Life and Growth",
Azernews reports.
The concert program featured the Avey duet - Agarakim Guliyev
(flute) and Eldaniz Alakbarzade (piano) (our compatriots studying
in France), together with Laura Volpato (cello) and Yulia Vdovina
(vocals). Their performance caused thunderous applause and delight
of the audience, demonstrating the power of art that unites people
regardless of borders and nationalities.
The Avey duet, named after Mount Avey in Gazakh, Azerbaijan, was
created with a noble goal - to popularize Azerbaijani music
abroad.
The duo performed in a unique line-up that evening, with Laura
Volpato on cello and Yulia Vdovina, whose soulful vocal style added
depth and emotion to the performance. Their performance combines
tradition and modernity, filling the hall with enchanting sounds
and creating an atmosphere of dialogue between cultures that
resonates in the hearts of the listeners.
"Such performances prove that culture and art are above
politics, demonstrating the greatness of the human spirit. They
help strengthen friendly ties between countries, open up new
horizons for mutual understanding and inspire joint creativity,"
the statement said.
