India Set To Exceed 500 GW Renewable Energy Target By 2030: Minister Joshi

(MENAFN- KNN India) Jaipur, Jan 22 (KNN) India is well-positioned to exceed its target of 500 GW by 2030, according to Union of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, speaking at a Regional Review Meeting on Renewable Energy in Jaipur.

The Minister emphasised that renewable energy must play an increasingly vital role in India's energy mix, particularly as the country's power demand is projected to double by 2032.

The nation has already achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 200 GW in renewable energy capacity, with solar power contributing 97 GW, hydroelectric power 52 GW, and wind power 48 GW, as reported by MNRE Secretary Nidhi Khare.

The government's commitment is further evidenced by recent investments worth Rs 32 lakh crore in the renewable energy sector and its world-leading green hydrogen initiatives.

The regional review meeting, which covered northern states including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, saw substantial progress in state-level renewable energy development.

Notably, Rajasthan received an additional allocation of 5,000 MW under the PM Kusum Scheme in January 2025, along with the recent inauguration of four solar power projects in Jaisalmer totaling 1,200 MW.

During the meeting, Minister Joshi distributed significant incentives to various state electricity distribution companies (Discoms) for promoting rooftop solar installations.

The disbursements included Rs 39.43 crores to Jodhpur Discom and Rs 17.59 crores to Ajmer Discom in Rajasthan, while Haryana's Discoms received Rs 42.68 crores and Rs 22.43 crores for their respective regions.

Looking ahead, MNRE Additional Secretary Sudeep Jain outlined an ambitious vision for India's renewable energy sector, targeting not only 500 GW by 2030 but an impressive 1,800 GW by 2047.

The ministry is actively engaging with industry stakeholders through regional workshops planned across various cities, including Visakhapatnam, Varanasi, and Guwahati, to address sector-specific challenges and foster innovation.

The meeting was attended by several state leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and energy ministers from various northern states, who shared their respective achievements and commitments toward renewable energy adoption.

Notable initiatives included Himachal Pradesh's target of 100 percent non-fossil fuel energy by 2026 and Rajasthan's implementation of a 2000 MW Battery Energy Storage System.

(KNN Bureau)

