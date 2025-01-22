DPIIT Approves Rs 3,516 Crore Investments Under Third PLI Round For White Goods

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 22 (KNN) The Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced on Monday the approval of proposals totalling Rs 3,516 crore fr0m 24 companies under the third round of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods.

The initiative focuses on air conditioners and LED lighting components.

In this latest round, 18 companies secured approval for new manufacturing ventures, comprising 10 AC component manufacturers and eight LED light manufacturers, with a combined investment commitment of Rs 2,299 crore.

Notable industry players among the selected companies include Voltas, MIRC Electronics, and Lumax Industries.

The expansion phase also saw six existing PLI beneficiaries, including Hindalco Industries, LG Electronics India, and Blue Star Climatech, receiving provisional approval to upgrade their investment categories, pledging an additional Rs 1,217 crore.

The DPIIT reported that while one applicant has withdrawn fr0m the scheme, the overall program continues to demonstrate robust growth.

The collective investment commitment fr0m 84 participating companies now stands at Rs 10,478 crore, with projected production value reaching Rs 1,72,663 crore.

This significant industrial expansion aligns with the scheme's primary objective of establishing India as a key player in global supply chains for AC and LED light components.

Launched in April 2021, the PLI scheme for white goods represents a strategic seven-year initiative scheduled to conclude in fiscal year 2028-29, backed by a government outlay of Rs 6,238 crore.

The program's evolution has seen three application rounds, with the latest round initiated in response to sustained industry interest in manufacturing expansion.

The first two rounds, conducted in 2021 and 2022 respectively, were implemented after initial allocated funds remained partially unutilised.

