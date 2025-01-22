MSDF Organises Tax Awareness Workshop In Cooperation With GTA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Social Development and Family (MSDF), represented by the Family Empowerment Department, organised a tax awareness in collaboration with the General Tax Authority (GTA).

In a statement issued yesterday, MSDF said that this workshop aligns with the Ministry's initiatives to support Home-Grown projects. It aims to educate project owners about their tax responsibilities and familiarize them with the country's tax regulations.

Commenting on the workshop, Director of the Family Empowerment Department at MSDF Fatima Al Nuaimi, said,“At the Ministry of Social Development and Family, we are committed to fully supporting the owners of Home-Grown projects and enhancing their contribution to the local economy. These initiatives aim to foster a culture of sustainability and encourage individuals and families to transition from consumption to production.”

Al Nuaimi added that the MSDF continues to organise training courses and workshops in collaboration with relevant authorities to develop the skills of project owners.

By helping them present their products in line with local market demands, these efforts reinforce their active participation and highlight their valuable contributions to the nation's progress.

Additionally, the workshop seeks to equip participants with practical guidance on managing tax affairs effectively to enhance compliance and contribute to the growth of their businesses.

The workshop covered key topics such as an overview of the GTA, the steps required for registration on the electronic tax portal, and guidance on submitting simplified tax returns for Home-Grown project owners.