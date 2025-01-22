عربي


Speaker Meets Ambassadors Of Cyprus, Austria

1/22/2025 2:13:44 AM

Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met separately yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Qatar H E Andreas Nikolaides and Ambassador of Austria to Qatar H E Erika Bernhard (pictured). The two meetings discussed bilateral cooperation between Qatar, and Cyprus and Austria respectively, especially with regards to parliamentary cooperation and ways of enhancing and developing it.

