Speaker Meets Ambassadors Of Cyprus, Austria

Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met separately yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Qatar H E Andreas Nikolaides and Ambassador of Austria to Qatar H E Erika Bernhard (pictured). The two meetings discussed bilateral cooperation between Qatar, and Cyprus and Austria respectively, especially with regards to parliamentary cooperation and ways of enhancing and developing it.

